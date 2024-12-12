Latest Garmin smartwatch receives healthy price cut in pre-Christmas Amazon sale

The recently launched Fenix 8 might have overshadowed the Garmin Lily 2 Active's release, but this deal at Amazon will help put this dainty smartwatch into the spotlight. Just in time for Christmas, the online retail giant knocked off over £50 the asking price, bringing the price down to just under £300.
The Lily 2 Active is the best Garmin watch for those who need a chic, compact smartwatch with built-in GPS, health monitoring, and fitness tracking tailored for women. Its stylish design and AMOLED display make it a versatile choice for people who like the idea of having a Garmin but don't like the Forerunners' clunky design or the Fenix's bulky approach.
The Garmin Lily 2 Active combines style and functionality with a 34 mm case, AMOLED display, GPS, and health tracking features such as heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring. It provides smartphone notifications, a 6-day battery life, and water resistance, making it ideal for active lifestyles.
The Garmin Lily 2 Active is not just a smartwatch; it’s a stylish statement piece that fits seamlessly into any lifestyle. With its sleek 34mm case and AMOLED display, the Lily 2 Active is perfect for those who want cutting-edge features without sacrificing elegance.
Designed for active individuals, this watch packs a built-in GPS to track outdoor workouts accurately and has a range of health-focused features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and women’s health tracking.
With handy smartphone notifications, you can stay in the loop without rummaging through your bag, and with its amazing 6-day battery life, you’ll spend less time charging and more time enjoying life!
It’s also water-resistant for swimming or unexpected downpours and offers activity profiles for everything from yoga to cardio. Plus, its compact design means it’s lightweight and comfortable all day.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.