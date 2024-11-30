Latest Garmin Fenix AMOLED smartwatch is now 22% cheaper thanks to this brilliant Cyber Monday deal

We've been inundated with Garmin deals this Black Friday. So much so that I think most people are a bit over seeing offers on Garmins... or are we? I was searching the internet for new sales as soon as I opened my eyes this morning, and realised that are more deals to be found.
Look at this Garmin Fenix E offer. It's the most affordable of the latest Garmin Fenix lot, and when I reviewed it, my biggest grief was its price. That not being a barrier anymore, I'd say it's a superb AMOLED outdoor watch for Garmin fans.
The Garmin Fenix E is a premium multisport GPS smartwatch designed for adventure seekers and fitness enthusiasts. With advanced training features, robust outdoor mapping, solar charging, and health tracking, it’s built to perform in the harshest conditions. Durable and versatile, it excels in every sport or outdoor activity you undertake.
The Garmin Fenix E is the ultimate smartwatch for those who demand excellence in performance and durability. Built for adventurers and athletes, it’s packed with features to elevate your training and exploration. Its GPS and outdoor mapping capabilities ensure you never lose your way, whether you're running trails, hiking, or navigating off the beaten path.
With advanced training features like VO2 max, stamina insights, and heart rate monitoring, the Fenix E provides data to help you train smarter, not harder. Plus, it’s built to endure with military-grade durability, making it a reliable partner in extreme conditions. The solar charging feature extends its already impressive battery life, so you can stay powered up on multi-day expeditions without needing to recharge.
Beyond sports, the Fenix E excels as a daily smartwatch, offering health tracking, notifications, and contactless payments. With £150 off this Cyber Monday, it’s an incredible opportunity to invest in a watch that combines functionality, ruggedness, and premium features. If you're serious about outdoor pursuits or simply want a dependable all-rounder, now is the perfect time to make the Garmin Fenix E yours.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
