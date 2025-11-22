I thought the best Garmin outdoor watch had already hit its lowest Black Friday price – I was wrong
Fenix 8 AMOLED is selling for cheaper than a few days ago
Just a few days ago, I reported on a Garmin Fenix 8 deal and thought, "Hey, this watch won't get any cheaper than this on Black Friday." I was wrong! Blacks decided to undercut H Samuel, slashing the price by a whopping £131, which is insane, really, considering the watch is as new as it gets.
Better still, Garmin decided to launch its Black Friday – which it calls 'Holiday Sale' – with a ton of smartwatches on offer. You can check these out by clicking/tapping on the link above. Otherwise, feast your eyes on what I think is the best Black Friday deal this year on the AMOLED Fenix 8.
The Garmin Fenix 8 just hit its lowest price yet, dropping a massive £131 at Blacks. That’s an outrageous discount on Garmin’s newest AMOLED multisport powerhouse, making this one of the standout Black Friday bargains. If you’ve been eyeing an ultra-durable, do-everything adventure watch, this is the moment to act.
Should you buy the Fenix 8 AMOLED on Black Friday?
The Garmin Fenix 8 is one of the most advanced outdoor smartwatches Garmin has ever made, and this surprise Black Friday price drop makes it even more tempting.
It pairs a rugged, expedition-ready build with a stunning AMOLED display that brings maps, metrics and widgets to life with far more clarity than previous Fenix models. You get full multi-band GNSS for pinpoint accuracy on trails, mountains and city routes, backed by Garmin’s best-in-class mapping with TopoActive maps, SkiView and thousands of preloaded routes.
Inside, the Fenix 8 delivers the latest training tools, including Training Load, Training Readiness, Recovery insights, wrist-based running power, advanced HRV status, cycling FTP estimations without sensors, and in-depth endurance forecasting. For adventurers, there’s expedition mode, auto-rest timers, real-time stamina, weather overlays, ClimbPro and NextFork guidance to keep you on track.
Battery life remains exceptional, with multi-day stamina even with GPS and AMOLED brightness dialled up. Add 10ATM water resistance, dual-frequency positioning, contactless payments, offline music, and full smartwatch functionality, and you get a watch built for every run, hike, ride and gym session.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
