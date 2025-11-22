I thought the best Garmin outdoor watch had already hit its lowest Black Friday price – I was wrong

Just a few days ago, I reported on a Garmin Fenix 8 deal and thought, "Hey, this watch won't get any cheaper than this on Black Friday." I was wrong! Blacks decided to undercut H Samuel, slashing the price by a whopping £131, which is insane, really, considering the watch is as new as it gets.

Better still, Garmin decided to launch its Black Friday – which it calls 'Holiday Sale' – with a ton of smartwatches on offer. You can check these out by clicking/tapping on the link above. Otherwise, feast your eyes on what I think is the best Black Friday deal this year on the AMOLED Fenix 8.

Save £131 Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition (47mm): was £900 now £769 at Blacks The Garmin Fenix 8 just hit its lowest price yet, dropping a massive £131 at Blacks. That’s an outrageous discount on Garmin’s newest AMOLED multisport powerhouse, making this one of the standout Black Friday bargains. If you’ve been eyeing an ultra-durable, do-everything adventure watch, this is the moment to act.

Should you buy the Fenix 8 AMOLED on Black Friday?

The Garmin Fenix 8 is one of the most advanced outdoor smartwatches Garmin has ever made, and this surprise Black Friday price drop makes it even more tempting.

It pairs a rugged, expedition-ready build with a stunning AMOLED display that brings maps, metrics and widgets to life with far more clarity than previous Fenix models. You get full multi-band GNSS for pinpoint accuracy on trails, mountains and city routes, backed by Garmin’s best-in-class mapping with TopoActive maps, SkiView and thousands of preloaded routes.

Inside, the Fenix 8 delivers the latest training tools, including Training Load, Training Readiness, Recovery insights, wrist-based running power, advanced HRV status, cycling FTP estimations without sensors, and in-depth endurance forecasting. For adventurers, there’s expedition mode, auto-rest timers, real-time stamina, weather overlays, ClimbPro and NextFork guidance to keep you on track.

Battery life remains exceptional, with multi-day stamina even with GPS and AMOLED brightness dialled up. Add 10ATM water resistance, dual-frequency positioning, contactless payments, offline music, and full smartwatch functionality, and you get a watch built for every run, hike, ride and gym session.