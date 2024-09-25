Google's assimilation of Fitbit is almost complete

Quick Summary
A banner has appeared on the Fitbit website heralding one of the final parts of the migration to Google.
Fitbit.com will move to the Google Store from 1 October.
Fitbit has long been synonymous with fitness trackers. So much so that at the beginning of fitness tracker craze, many people referred to them as "Fitbits" even if the tracker being discussed was from another brand. Withings and Jawbone both offered decent options at the time.
However, Google acquired Fitbit in 2021 and there has been a slow shift to move everything Fitbit to Google's own platforms and services ever since.
In January of this year, the help.fitbit.com articles moved over to support.google.com, while in April the shop on fitbit.com moved to the Google Store, where you can buy Google's products, from Pixel phones to smart home devices like the Nest cameras.
Then in July, Google shut the web dashboard at Fitbit.com, and wireless payments on Fitbit devices were scrapped in favour of Google's equivalent, Google Pay, though frankly that is not a bad thing.
Meanwhile, back in August, we learned that the Fitbit Versa 4 and the Fitbit Sense 2 were the last smartwatches we will see from Fitbit, with the Google Pixel Watch 3 taking over that element of Fitbit's business.
What's happening with Fitbit now?
Now the most recent part of the migration has been spotted by 9to5Google – a banner has appeared at the top of the Fitbit site saying that, from 1 October, the Fitbit store is moving. It's one of the last pieces of the Fitbit to Google puzzle and it will effectively see the end of Fitbit as we know it.
Click on the link in the banner on the Fitbit site and you'll get redirected to the Watches & Trackers page of the Google Store with a message saying, "You made it! Google Store is your new home for all things Fitbit. Shop below or get help with your Fitbit account here."
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
With the help link, there's information on Fitbit's Privacy policies, Settings, Support, Terms of Service, Premium Subscription plans and Order History.
What it will mean for Fitbit trackers going forward, like the Inspire and Charge lines, remains to be seen for now but we suspect they will continue in some form with Fitbit technology and features under the hood, even if the devices themselves become Google Pixel branded.
For now though, it's time to get ready to say bye bye to Fitbit.com and head to the Google Store if you're after a Charge 6 or Inspire 3.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
You’re sharing your workouts all wrong – Strava’s Quick Edit can fix that
Because your run deserves a better title than the default one
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Stihl iMow 5 Evo review: an outstanding robot lawn mower with the features to match
A robotic mower with an easy set up and an array of impressive features? Yes please
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google confirms the death of Fitbit as we know it
Don't expect a new Fitbit watch
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Fitbit watches getting their biggest feature upgrade since launch – but it won't please everyone
It's all change at Fitbit
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Fitbit gets a great free upgrade to help you get better sleep
The Fitbit app has been redesigned and refreshed
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Fitbit watches to get a free upgrade, but it might not be for you
What Google giveth...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The Oura Ring 4 could be getting smarter with new upgrades… but I’m not sold
The next Oura Ring could offer smartphone features after new acquisition
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Fitbit Inspire 2 review: a solid value choice for tracking wellness and sleep stats
The Fitbit Inspire 2 delivers useful wellness features for a very reasonable price. Here's our review
By Jennifer Allen Last updated
-
Huawei Band 3 Pro vs Honor Band 5: which fitness tracker is best for you?
Cheap versus cheaper: which is the better fitness tracker?
By Matt Kollat Last updated
-
Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness tracker is like a Fitbit with more features at a lower cost
You'll get your money's worth and some more
By Matt Kollat Last updated