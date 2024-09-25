Google's assimilation of Fitbit is almost complete

Quick Summary A banner has appeared on the Fitbit website heralding one of the final parts of the migration to Google. Fitbit.com will move to the Google Store from 1 October.

Fitbit has long been synonymous with fitness trackers. So much so that at the beginning of fitness tracker craze, many people referred to them as "Fitbits" even if the tracker being discussed was from another brand. Withings and Jawbone both offered decent options at the time.

However, Google acquired Fitbit in 2021 and there has been a slow shift to move everything Fitbit to Google's own platforms and services ever since.

In January of this year, the help.fitbit.com articles moved over to support.google.com, while in April the shop on fitbit.com moved to the Google Store, where you can buy Google's products, from Pixel phones to smart home devices like the Nest cameras.

Then in July, Google shut the web dashboard at Fitbit.com, and wireless payments on Fitbit devices were scrapped in favour of Google's equivalent, Google Pay, though frankly that is not a bad thing.

Meanwhile, back in August, we learned that the Fitbit Versa 4 and the Fitbit Sense 2 were the last smartwatches we will see from Fitbit, with the Google Pixel Watch 3 taking over that element of Fitbit's business.

What's happening with Fitbit now?

Now the most recent part of the migration has been spotted by 9to5Google – a banner has appeared at the top of the Fitbit site saying that, from 1 October, the Fitbit store is moving. It's one of the last pieces of the Fitbit to Google puzzle and it will effectively see the end of Fitbit as we know it.

Click on the link in the banner on the Fitbit site and you'll get redirected to the Watches & Trackers page of the Google Store with a message saying, "You made it! Google Store is your new home for all things Fitbit. Shop below or get help with your Fitbit account here."

With the help link, there's information on Fitbit's Privacy policies, Settings, Support, Terms of Service, Premium Subscription plans and Order History.

What it will mean for Fitbit trackers going forward, like the Inspire and Charge lines, remains to be seen for now but we suspect they will continue in some form with Fitbit technology and features under the hood, even if the devices themselves become Google Pixel branded.

For now though, it's time to get ready to say bye bye to Fitbit.com and head to the Google Store if you're after a Charge 6 or Inspire 3.