Garmin’s top watch for running rookies suddenly drops to an all-time low price at Amazon

If you’ve recently decided to get into running, aside from having supportive running shoes, the next best gadget to help you on your journey is a fitness tracker. Garmin’s Forerunner family is designed with runners in mind, and right now, their entry-level running watch, the Forerunner 55, has hit a new low price at Amazon.

You can snag this brilliant GPS watch for almost 40% off at Amazon, where it’s currently reduced from £179.99 to £113.95. Ideal for running rookies, it monitors a range of running metrics with high accuracy, including time, distance, pace and speed. It received a solid four stars in our Forerunner 55 review.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £113.95 at Amazon

The Forerunner 55 offers a 2-week battery life, built-in GPS, and accurate tracking of running metrics like time, distance, pace, and speed. It also monitors heart rate and suggests workouts based on your training load.

View Deal

It also has plenty of features that’ll help you get better at your new craft, such as personalised run workout suggestions based on your training history, fitness level and recovery time. Then there’s Garmin Coach, which can help you get ready to run a 5k, 10k or half marathon in a set time, if you fancy setting yourself a new challenge.

As well as keeping track of your progress, with the Forerunner 55 you’ll also be able to monitor your overall health and wellness, with its heart rate tracker, stress tracking, body battery and more. You’ll also be able to squeeze two weeks worth of battery out of it (in smartwatch mode), and it has a 5ATM water resistance rating. Don't walk for this brilliant offer, ruuuuun!

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

