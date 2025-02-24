Garmin’s popular rugged multisport watch drops to its lowest-ever price on Amazon
For less than £150, it’s an absolute bargain!
The Garmin Instinct 2 may have been released almost three years ago, yet even now it’s still an incredibly popular adventure watch, thanks to its rugged durability, accurate GPS, and long battery life. Its attractive price point also makes it pretty tempting, and it’s just become even cheaper on Amazon, as it’s currently reduced from £219.99 to £147. 72—the lowest price it’s ever been.
As we said, this may not be the latest Garmin model, but don't let that put you off. The Instinct 2 remains a highly capable smartwatch packed with features to track every adventure. It offers ABC sensors, built-in GPS, is waterproof up to 100 metres, has backtrack routing, safety features, and much more to support your outdoor pursuits.
The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.
Being Garmin, the Instinct 2 is also packed with a multitude of features to keep up with your health and wellbeing too. It comes with plenty of built-in sports modes and can even track stress, heart rate, sleep and how much recovery time you need after each workout.
With up to 28 days of battery life (if you want more, check out the Instinct 2 Solar, which is also on sale) this is a watch that you can rely on for the long haul. You can also receive messages delivered straight to your wrist too so your phone can remain out of sight whilst out on the trails. Grab it for this unbeatable price before it goes!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Amazfit Active 2 review: A budget-friendly smartwatch that punches above its weight
An AI-powered fitness watch with offline maps, voice control and 160 sports modes - at a bargain price
By Lee Bell Published
-
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro review: Premium features without the price tag
With a large AMOLED display and GPS for less than £65, do affordable fitness trackers get any better than this?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
H Samuel has a massive Garmin sale with up to 50% off — 3 deals I’d buy
Looking to score yourself a new fitness tracker? Step this way
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Ultrahuman unveils ‘Rare’ smart ring collection made from 18K gold
Time to track your health in serious style
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
WHOOP has slashed its membership prices, but for a limited time only
Whoop, whoop!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Black Friday bargain: the Oura Ring has hit its lowest-ever price
Thank you Amazon!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I’m a fitness writer, and my favourite Fitbit is less than $100 for Black Friday
The Charge 6 is a brilliant hybrid fitness tracker
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Amazon knocks $250 off Garmin’s five-star adventure watch in big Black Friday sale
This is definitely one of the best Garmin deals we’ve come across
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published