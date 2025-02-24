Garmin’s popular rugged multisport watch drops to its lowest-ever price on Amazon

For less than £150, it’s an absolute bargain!

Garmin Instinct 2 deal
(Image credit: Garmin)
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published
in Deals

The Garmin Instinct 2 may have been released almost three years ago, yet even now it’s still an incredibly popular adventure watch, thanks to its rugged durability, accurate GPS, and long battery life. Its attractive price point also makes it pretty tempting, and it’s just become even cheaper on Amazon, as it’s currently reduced from £219.99 to £147. 72—the lowest price it’s ever been.

As we said, this may not be the latest Garmin model, but don't let that put you off. The Instinct 2 remains a highly capable smartwatch packed with features to track every adventure. It offers ABC sensors, built-in GPS, is waterproof up to 100 metres, has backtrack routing, safety features, and much more to support your outdoor pursuits.

Garmin Instinct 2
Garmin Instinct 2: was £219.99 now £147.72 at Amazon

The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

View Deal

Being Garmin, the Instinct 2 is also packed with a multitude of features to keep up with your health and wellbeing too. It comes with plenty of built-in sports modes and can even track stress, heart rate, sleep and how much recovery time you need after each workout.

With up to 28 days of battery life (if you want more, check out the Instinct 2 Solar, which is also on sale) this is a watch that you can rely on for the long haul. You can also receive messages delivered straight to your wrist too so your phone can remain out of sight whilst out on the trails. Grab it for this unbeatable price before it goes!

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸