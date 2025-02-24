Garmin’s popular rugged multisport watch drops to its lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 2 may have been released almost three years ago, yet even now it’s still an incredibly popular adventure watch, thanks to its rugged durability, accurate GPS, and long battery life. Its attractive price point also makes it pretty tempting, and it’s just become even cheaper on Amazon, as it’s currently reduced from £219.99 to £147. 72—the lowest price it’s ever been.

As we said, this may not be the latest Garmin model, but don't let that put you off. The Instinct 2 remains a highly capable smartwatch packed with features to track every adventure. It offers ABC sensors, built-in GPS, is waterproof up to 100 metres, has backtrack routing, safety features, and much more to support your outdoor pursuits.

Garmin Instinct 2: was £219.99 now £147.72 at Amazon The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

Being Garmin, the Instinct 2 is also packed with a multitude of features to keep up with your health and wellbeing too. It comes with plenty of built-in sports modes and can even track stress, heart rate, sleep and how much recovery time you need after each workout.