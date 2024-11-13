Garmin’s first UK store brings high-tech to the high street

Garmin has officially set up shop in the UK, launching its first physical retail store in Southampton’s popular Westquay Shopping Centre.

As strange as it may sound, the tech giant hasn't had a physical store in the country – until now.

The new location spans nearly 1,500 square feet, offering visitors the chance to experience Garmin’s extensive range of devices – from smartwatches and hiking GPS units to marine and automotive products – all in one place.

The store isn’t just about showcasing products, though; it’s a tactile experience aimed at bringing Garmin’s tech to life.

Customers can get hands-on with the best Garmin watches and explore the brand's commitment to the active lifestyle, which has steadily grown since the company established its European headquarters in nearby Romsey over 30 years ago.

"Southampton felt like the right fit for our first UK store, given its proximity to our UK roots and the high number of visitors Westquay sees each year,” said Jon Oliver, Managing Director of Garmin UK & Ireland. “We’re thrilled to bring our products and expertise together in one location, giving customers a more immersive experience.”

(Image credit: Garmin)

A high-street store for a high-adventure brand

From smartwatches designed for endurance athletes to GPS tech for marine enthusiasts, Garmin is known for catering to adventurous souls.

Now, with a dedicated store, UK customers have an engaging new way to experience these products up close, guided by knowledgeable staff and an environment designed to evoke Garmin’s outdoor heritage.

In addition to being a retail hub, the store will serve as a platform for Garmin’s community outreach.

Throughout the year, Garmin plans to host events and activations that bring customers and partners together, strengthening its presence in Southampton and beyond.

These activities align with Garmin’s history in the area, such as its annual cycling event, The Garmin Ride Out with Action Medical Research, and sponsorships for local events, including the New Forest Marathon and Southampton Boat Show.

For tech brands, creating a physical presence is increasingly about building community and enhancing customer connections.

Garmin’s new Westquay store is a bold step in that direction, catering to the modern consumer who values experiences as much as functionality.