Garmin’s best fitness tracker gets a pretty price drop in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale

Just in: the Garmin Venu 3S has just over £100 off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. The smartwatch, which was released just over a year ago, holds the top spot as the best Garmin watch for fitness tracking, and now you can scoop it up at this new all-time low price.
The Venu 3S has a smaller watch face (1.2 inches) compared to the standard Venu 3’s 1.4 inches, making it a more comfortable fit for smaller wrists. Overall, it’s a beautiful-looking smartwatch, with a gorgeous AMOLED screen and boasts advanced health tracking features.
The Garmin Venu 3 is a versatile fitness and wellness smartwatch featuring a bright AMOLED display, and advanced health tracking, with up to 10 days of battery life. Save just over £100 on it at John Lewis.
This watch fuses style and functionality, with advanced tracking features including Body Battery Energy Monitoring, sleep coach, automatic nap detection, stress tracking, women’s tracking and more. It also has 30 pre-loaded built-in sports app, including workouts for wheelchair users.
As well as supporting contactless payments and offline music from Spotify, the Venu 3 also has a built-in speaker and microphone, so you can even take calls straight from your wrist. The watch may still be expensive, but we all know every little helps, and this Black Friday deal definitely helps.
