Garmin Lily 2 Active smartwatch adds powerful new feature for better activity tracking

Garmin has just unveiled the Lily 2 Active, a stylish yet powerful upgrade to its original fashion-forward wearable.
Launched in late 2023, the Garmin Lily 2 was a decent update over the original, although it missed a crucial feature the best Garmin watches have in common.
With built-in GPS for the first time, this petite smartwatch is packing a lot more than meets the eye.
Available in two new colourways – Lunar Gold and Bone or Silver and Purple Jasmine – the Lily 2 Active blends fashion with functionality, ensuring you look and feel good 24/7.
But it's not just about looks. The Lily 2 Active offers essential fitness and health tools like Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep scoring, and Garmin's signature sports apps.
It also includes women's health tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, and new activities such as tennis and pickleball, catering to the growing popularity of these sports.
The standout feature certainly is the built-in GPS, which lets users accurately track outdoor activities such as walking and running without needing to bring their phone.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
With a 9-day battery life in smartwatch mode and 9 hours in GPS mode, the Lily 2 Active is designed to keep up with your life, whether you're hitting the gym or heading to a meeting.
Starting at £299.99/ $299.99/ AU$499, the Lily 2 Active is now available at Garmin UK/ Garmin US and Garmin AU. Alternatively, check out the best cheap Garmin deals for amazing smartwatch deals.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Ring upgrades its subscription service with 24/7 recording and doorbell calls
Ring announces five new subscription features to the Ring Home app
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
M4 Macs are still on track for launch before Christmas, says expert
New MacBook Pros, iMacs and Mac minis are still on track for a late 2024 release
By Carrie Marshall Published