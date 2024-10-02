Garmin Lily 2 Active smartwatch adds powerful new feature for better activity tracking

Garmin has just unveiled the Lily 2 Active, a stylish yet powerful upgrade to its original fashion-forward wearable.

Launched in late 2023, the Garmin Lily 2 was a decent update over the original, although it missed a crucial feature the best Garmin watches have in common.

With built-in GPS for the first time, this petite smartwatch is packing a lot more than meets the eye.

Available in two new colourways – Lunar Gold and Bone or Silver and Purple Jasmine – the Lily 2 Active blends fashion with functionality, ensuring you look and feel good 24/7.

But it's not just about looks. The Lily 2 Active offers essential fitness and health tools like Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep scoring, and Garmin's signature sports apps.

It also includes women's health tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, and new activities such as tennis and pickleball, catering to the growing popularity of these sports.

The standout feature certainly is the built-in GPS, which lets users accurately track outdoor activities such as walking and running without needing to bring their phone.

With a 9-day battery life in smartwatch mode and 9 hours in GPS mode, the Lily 2 Active is designed to keep up with your life, whether you're hitting the gym or heading to a meeting.