Garmin celebrates its 35th birthday with a HUGE Anniversary Sale

Garmin is throwing a party, and it's not just any party – it’s a 35th birthday bash! And guess what? You’re invited. What’s the dress code, you ask? Running shoes, of course.

Garmin has been powering athletes, adventurers, and everyday fitness enthusiasts for over three decades, and now, they’re celebrating with an anniversary sale that’s going to make your heart race faster than a PB attempt.

At the top of the guest list is none other than brand's best multisport watch, the Garmin Forerunner 965. This beast of a watch, typically priced at £599.99, is now £100 off for a limited time. Yes, you read that right – you can snag this high-tech powerhouse for just £499.99!

Garmin Forerunner 965: was £599.99, now £499.99 at Garmin

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is a top-tier multisport watch featuring advanced GPS, heart rate monitoring, VO2 Max tracking, and a stunning AMOLED display. With 23-day battery life and robust fitness tools, it's perfect for athletes seeking comprehensive performance insights.

If you’ve been eyeing a sports watch upgrade, now’s the time to pounce. The Forerunner 965 is not your average smartwatch; it’s a multisport marvel that offers everything from advanced GPS tracking to in-depth heart rate analysis. Whether you’re training for a marathon or just trying to outdo your mates on Strava, this watch has you covered.

Not only does it track every conceivable metric (from VO2 Max to stress levels), but it also boasts a bright AMOLED display, giving your stats a crystal-clear presentation mid-run. And let’s not forget about the 23-day battery life in smartwatch mode – that's nearly a month of tracking without reaching for the charger. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of fitness watches, and now it’s more affordable than ever!

Sales like this don’t come around often, especially on flagship models like the Forerunner 965. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a high-tech fitness companion, this is it.

With the holidays around the corner (yes, already), this watch also makes for an amazing gift – for yourself or that fitness fanatic friend who’s always bragging about their pace. But you better act fast because deals like this won’t hang around for long.