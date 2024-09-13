Garmin celebrates its 35th birthday with a HUGE Anniversary Sale

Garmin is throwing a party, and it's not just any party – it’s a 35th birthday bash! And guess what? You’re invited. What’s the dress code, you ask? Running shoes, of course.
Garmin has been powering athletes, adventurers, and everyday fitness enthusiasts for over three decades, and now, they’re celebrating with an anniversary sale that’s going to make your heart race faster than a PB attempt.
Shop the Garmin Anniversary Sale
At the top of the guest list is none other than brand's best multisport watch, the Garmin Forerunner 965. This beast of a watch, typically priced at £599.99, is now £100 off for a limited time. Yes, you read that right – you can snag this high-tech powerhouse for just £499.99!
Garmin Forerunner 965: was £599.99, now £499.99 at Garmin
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is a top-tier multisport watch featuring advanced GPS, heart rate monitoring, VO2 Max tracking, and a stunning AMOLED display. With 23-day battery life and robust fitness tools, it's perfect for athletes seeking comprehensive performance insights.
If you’ve been eyeing a sports watch upgrade, now’s the time to pounce. The Forerunner 965 is not your average smartwatch; it’s a multisport marvel that offers everything from advanced GPS tracking to in-depth heart rate analysis. Whether you’re training for a marathon or just trying to outdo your mates on Strava, this watch has you covered.
Not only does it track every conceivable metric (from VO2 Max to stress levels), but it also boasts a bright AMOLED display, giving your stats a crystal-clear presentation mid-run. And let’s not forget about the 23-day battery life in smartwatch mode – that's nearly a month of tracking without reaching for the charger. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of fitness watches, and now it’s more affordable than ever!
Sales like this don’t come around often, especially on flagship models like the Forerunner 965. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a high-tech fitness companion, this is it.
With the holidays around the corner (yes, already), this watch also makes for an amazing gift – for yourself or that fitness fanatic friend who’s always bragging about their pace. But you better act fast because deals like this won’t hang around for long.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.