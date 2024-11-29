Forget Garmin Fenix – this Black Friday smartwatch offer is a fraction of the price of the big-ticket rival

Why splurge on a Garmin Fenix when you can grab this feature-packed smartwatch for a fraction of the cost?

Amazfit T-Rex 3
(Image credit: Amazfit)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

What if I told you you could get a watch with more or less the same features as Garmin's Fenix 8 but for 25% of the price? Too good to be true? However, this isn't the case on this occasion. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a brilliant, rugged smartwatch that sells for only £214.22 on Black Friday – a fraction of the price of the Fenix 8 (which is £800 with a deal).

In our review of the watch, my colleague Mat said, "Garmin used to be my go-to recommendation for rugged GPS watches, but with this latest update from Amazfit, it's becoming harder and harder to see the value gained by spending considerably more."

Amazfit T-Rex 3
Amazfit T-Rex 3: was £279 now £214.72 at Amazon

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a rugged smartwatch designed for adventurers, featuring a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits brightness for clear visibility in any light. It offers over 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS, and a battery life of up to 27 days, ensuring durability and performance in extreme conditions.

View Deal

Why should you buy the watch? The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a robust smartwatch built to endure extreme environments while delivering advanced functionality.

Featuring a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness and is crafted with military-grade durability, passing 15 MIL-STD-810G tests, making it resistant to extreme temperatures, shock, and water (10 ATM).

Equipped with dual-band GPS and support for six satellite positioning systems, the T-Rex 3 provides accurate navigation for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 170 sports modes, it caters to diverse activities, from running and swimming to hiking and skiing.

Health monitoring features include heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, stress monitoring, and sleep analysis, ensuring comprehensive insights into your well-being.

Its powerful battery offers up to 27 days of usage on a single charge, and with a rugged yet lightweight design, the T-Rex 3 combines toughness with comfort, making it perfect for adventures and everyday wear. All this for only £214.22? Bargain.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸