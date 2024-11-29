Forget Garmin Fenix – this Black Friday smartwatch offer is a fraction of the price of the big-ticket rival

What if I told you you could get a watch with more or less the same features as Garmin's Fenix 8 but for 25% of the price? Too good to be true? However, this isn't the case on this occasion. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a brilliant, rugged smartwatch that sells for only £214.22 on Black Friday – a fraction of the price of the Fenix 8 (which is £800 with a deal).

In our review of the watch, my colleague Mat said, "Garmin used to be my go-to recommendation for rugged GPS watches, but with this latest update from Amazfit, it's becoming harder and harder to see the value gained by spending considerably more."

Amazfit T-Rex 3: was £279 now £214.72 at Amazon The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a rugged smartwatch designed for adventurers, featuring a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits brightness for clear visibility in any light. It offers over 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS, and a battery life of up to 27 days, ensuring durability and performance in extreme conditions.

Why should you buy the watch? The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a robust smartwatch built to endure extreme environments while delivering advanced functionality.

Featuring a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness and is crafted with military-grade durability, passing 15 MIL-STD-810G tests, making it resistant to extreme temperatures, shock, and water (10 ATM).

Equipped with dual-band GPS and support for six satellite positioning systems, the T-Rex 3 provides accurate navigation for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 170 sports modes, it caters to diverse activities, from running and swimming to hiking and skiing.

Health monitoring features include heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, stress monitoring, and sleep analysis, ensuring comprehensive insights into your well-being.

Its powerful battery offers up to 27 days of usage on a single charge, and with a rugged yet lightweight design, the T-Rex 3 combines toughness with comfort, making it perfect for adventures and everyday wear. All this for only £214.22? Bargain.