Fitbit Versa 4 sees record-low price drop just in time for Black Friday

The best Fitbit Black Friday deals started coming in early this year! Well, it's not unusual for wearable offers to pour in ahead of the big shopping event, as most retailers are trying to outbid each other to entice people to spend their hard-earned cash with them.
The Fitbit Versa 4 is at its cheapest-ever price for Black Friday, selling for only £129 at Argos. It is a brilliant little smartwatch that tracks your health and fitness flawlessly. Now part of Google, Fitbit wearables also enjoy support from the tech giant in the form of available Google apps.
The Fitbit Versa 4 remains a strong choice for 2024, packing a well-rounded set of features that make it ideal for those focused on health, fitness, and convenience. Now £50 off!
Designed to strike a balance between functionality and affordability, the Versa 4 offers advanced health-tracking capabilities that include heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and SpO2 tracking, all accessible in an easy-to-navigate interface.
Fitbit’s impressive sleep-tracking algorithms are especially notable for anyone aiming to improve rest and recovery.
Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the Versa 4's extensive exercise modes, built-in GPS for precise route mapping, and real-time heart rate zones, making workouts more informed and effective.
Smart features such as notifications, Google Assistant integration, and contactless payments add further convenience, making it more than just a fitness tracker.
With a battery life of around six days, you can rely on the Versa 4 to keep up without constant recharging. For a combination of health insights, reliable fitness tracking, and everyday usability, the Fitbit Versa 4 offers a compelling package at a great price.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Up to $300 a MacBook Pro M3 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale
Save big on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models before Black Friday at Best Buy
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
This single exercise drastically strengthened my core – but it’s not what you think it is
There's no lying down involved and it's not your typical core exercise either
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount
Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop
By Matt Kollat Published
-
These Cyber Monday home gym deals from Nike Strength are still going!
Missed out on Cyber Monday fitness deals? Fear not; Nike Strength has you covered
By Matt Kollat Published
-
As a runner, I love these sub-$100 running shoe Cyber Monday deals
I've already spent tons of money on running gear, but there is always a little extra left for more running shoes...
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I'm buying these Snoop Dogg-approved Solo Stove deals on Cyber Monday
Get these deals before they go up in smoke
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I found some cool Cyber Monday deals on e-bikes and e-scooters – you'll never guess where!
Have you heard of Wellbots before? They stock a huge selection of electric two-wheelers, many of which are on offer right now
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale is now live – check out these expert-recommended outdoor deals!
Get your quirky backpacks, jackets, fleeces, accessories and more from a certified B-Corp brand
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Theragun's Black Friday sale has BIG price cuts but hurry, they won’t last!
It's their biggest this year
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Under Armour’s Black Friday sale has up to 51% off – these are my fave deals
From sweat-wicking sports bras to leggings and training shoes
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published