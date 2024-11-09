Fitbit Versa 4 sees record-low price drop just in time for Black Friday

The best Fitbit Black Friday deals started coming in early this year! Well, it's not unusual for wearable offers to pour in ahead of the big shopping event, as most retailers are trying to outbid each other to entice people to spend their hard-earned cash with them.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is at its cheapest-ever price for Black Friday, selling for only £129 at Argos. It is a brilliant little smartwatch that tracks your health and fitness flawlessly. Now part of Google, Fitbit wearables also enjoy support from the tech giant in the form of available Google apps.

CHEAPEST EVER Fitbit Versa 4: was £179 now £129 at Argos The Fitbit Versa 4 remains a strong choice for 2024, packing a well-rounded set of features that make it ideal for those focused on health, fitness, and convenience. Now £50 off!

Today's best Fitbit Versa 4 deals $199.95 $119.95 View Deal Deal ends Thu, Nov 14, 2024 Show More Deals

Designed to strike a balance between functionality and affordability, the Versa 4 offers advanced health-tracking capabilities that include heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and SpO2 tracking, all accessible in an easy-to-navigate interface.

Fitbit’s impressive sleep-tracking algorithms are especially notable for anyone aiming to improve rest and recovery.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the Versa 4's extensive exercise modes, built-in GPS for precise route mapping, and real-time heart rate zones, making workouts more informed and effective.

Smart features such as notifications, Google Assistant integration, and contactless payments add further convenience, making it more than just a fitness tracker.

With a battery life of around six days, you can rely on the Versa 4 to keep up without constant recharging. For a combination of health insights, reliable fitness tracking, and everyday usability, the Fitbit Versa 4 offers a compelling package at a great price.