Circular’s next-gen smart ring lands with wireless charging and digital sizing – pre-orders now open

After making waves at CES 2025, Circular is officially opening pre-orders for the Circular Ring 2, the brand's most advanced smart ring yet.

This latest iteration brings a host of new features, including FDA-cleared AFib detection, a wireless charging case, and industry-first Digital Ring Sizing technology.

Sizing has long been a challenge for smart rings, but Circular aims to change that with its new Digital Ring Sizing tech.

Instead of relying on physical sizing kits, you can now measure your ring size directly from your smartphone, eliminating the guesswork and ensuring a perfect fit from the start, Circular says.

Then there’s the optional wireless charging case, which lets you power up your ring on the go, similar to the RingConn Smart Ring Gen 2.

A major feature addition is its Women’s Health Suite, which includes advanced cycle tracking, temperature monitoring, and fertility insights. You also get FDA-cleared AFib detection and upgraded ECG capabilities for better real-time cardiac monitoring.

Combined with sleep-stage analysis and AI-powered insights via Kira, the Circular Ring 2 is designed to keep you informed about your vitals 24/7.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"After listening closely to feedback from the media and industry at CES, we’ve refined the Circular Ring 2 to deliver a truly next-level experience,” said Amaury Kosman, CEO and Co-Founder of Circular. “From hassle-free wireless charging to precision digital sizing and advanced health tools."

Circular is rolling out an enticing pre-order campaign on Kickstarter, offering the Circular Ring 2 at a steep discount.

While the ring’s full retail price is set at $549, early backers can snag it for as low as $239 – saving up to $310. Pre-orders open today, 5 March 2025, with shipping expected to begin in June 2025. For more information, visit Circular.