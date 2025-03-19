Circular Ring 2 smashes $1M Kickstarter goal and teases game-changing health features

The Circular Ring 2 is shaping up to be one of the most advanced smart rings on the market, and with its pre-orders already surpassing $1 million on Kickstarter, the company is rolling out some big updates.

Circular has now confirmed that its next-gen wearable will introduce Blood Pressure (BP) and Blood Glucose (BG) trend tracking, setting it apart from other fitness rings.

There’s no subscription fee, either, which means these advanced health insights will be included in the one-time purchase price, currently set at $239 during the pre-order period.

One of the features arriving next year is blood pressure trend tracking, an industry first for smart rings.

Unlike other wearables that rely solely on PPG (photoplethysmography) sensors, Circular is integrating ECG and PPG technology to enable spot BP measurements.

By measuring Pulse Transit Time (PTT) – which calculates how long it takes for blood to move through your arteries – the Ring 2 will provide BP trend insights with a 30-second to two-minute reading.

This could offer users a more convenient way to track blood pressure fluctuations without the need for bulky cuffs.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking even further ahead, Circular is working on a non-invasive blood glucose trend tracking feature, expected to roll out via an OTA (over-the-air) update in late 2026.

Using PPG sensors and advanced machine learning algorithms, the ring will analyse how light interacts with the blood to estimate glucose fluctuations.

While it won’t replace continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) for diabetics, it could offer valuable insights into how diet, sleep, exercise, and stress impact blood sugar levels.

Pre-orders are open now, with early bird pricing at $239.