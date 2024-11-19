Can’t believe it! My favourite Fitbit is less than £100 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

I’ve always been fond of the Fitbit Charge 6, for many reasons – it has a plethora of features that make it a hybrid between a fitness tracker and smartwatch, it’s a neat-looking wearable, and has always been great value for money. I may be biased as T3’s Active Writer, but I think it’s up there as one of the best Fitbits.

But things have just got even more exciting for the Charge 6, as it’s had a major price drop in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. The fitness tracker, which is usually a very reasonable £139, has now been reduced to £99.99. Not only is that an absolute steal, but it's less than what it was on offer for during Prime Day (which was £108).

LESS THAN £100 Fitbit Charge 6: was £139 now £99.99 at John Lewis The Charge 6 is a superb little health and fitness tracker, with advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts and built-in GPS. It also has Google apps including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet. Save £39 at John Lewis now!

The Charge 6 has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit so, if you’re keen to track your health metrics, this is the best one. Of course, it tracks much more, including bloody oxygen levels, breathing rate, ECG and sleep (to name a few). It also recognises several sports activities automatically, has over 40 built-in workouts and, if you’re a keen runner, there’s also built-in GPS. Plus, with Google apps, like YouTube Music, you can DJ your workouts from your wrist.

You now probably get why I always thought the Charge 6 was amazing value for money, so at this reduced price it's a bargain! If you're still unsure whether it's for you though, take a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals, to check out other top models on offer.