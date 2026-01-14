Amazon’s latest Garmin watch deals are worth a look if you want to train smarter this year

Amazon has quietly dropped prices on a bunch of Garmin watches, and if you’re trying to kick-start your training - or actually stick with it past mid-January - it’s a pretty handy time for it to happen.

The star of the show here is the Garmin Forerunner 165, of which the white version has been discounted on Amazon by a decent £50 - a saving of 20%.

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249.99 now £199.99 at Amazon A lightweight, running-first Garmin with built-in GPS, AMOLED screen, Garmin Coach plans and strong battery life. This is a rare chunky discount on one of the brand's best entry-point running watches.

The Forerunner 165 is probably one of Garmin’s more approachable running watches. Still, it still packs in the stuff that actually matters if you’re trying to train with a bit more structure, such as built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate and Garmin Coach plans.

If you don’t need the newer AMOLED screen (or you just want to spend less), the older Forerunner 55 has also been knocked down. It might be more basic, but it still nails the essentials for runners - pace, distance, structured workouts and solid battery life, which is why it’s often the one people recommend as a first “proper” running watch.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £124.99 at Amazon A cheaper, more stripped-back Forerunner that still nails the basics - reliable GPS, training tools and Garmin's ecosystem without the higher-end price. And now cheaper still on Amazon with this rare deal.

Amazon has slashed the priced of Garmin’s more general fitness watches, too, including the Vivoactive line, which is better suited to people who want a bit of everything.

Take the Vivoactive 5, which has almost 40% knocked off the RRP - now down to just £164.99.

The features that make the VivoActive 5 worth your attention include its AMOLED screen, which keeps it looking premium on the wrist, as well as its impressive battery life, which means you’re not constantly hunting for a charger. Plus, the detailed health features go way beyond just counting steps.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £259.99 now £164.99 at Amazon A great deal for an AMOLED smartwatch that comes with built-in GPS, 30 preloaded sport modes (including for wheelchair users), Garmin Coach, plenty of health tracking, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and an 11-day battery life.

All of that for just £165 is excellent value if you want a watch that feels more like a serious fitness device than a flashy gadget.

So, if you’ve been eyeing up a Garmin for a while but couldn’t quite justify full price, this is one of the better-looking batches of discounts I’ve seen in ages.

Not your cup of tea? Check out T3's best Garmin deals roundup with yet more offers on the brand's wearables, from Forerunners to Fenixs and beyond. Case in point, the Fenix 7 Pro sells for only £438 right now - that's £212 off RRP!