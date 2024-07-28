Golden wheels and Olympic feels: Brompton unveils blingy bikes for Team GB

In an audacious blend of bling and bike, British brands Brompton and Mappin & Webb have teamed up to create a pair of gold-plated Brompton bicycles.

These glittering two-wheelers, each adorned with over an ounce of 23.9-carat yellow gold, are designed to support and celebrate Team GB athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After all, nothing says "Go for Gold!" like pedalling around on a gold-plated bike!

The bikes are not just your average shiny objects. Each one boasts 65 hours of hand polishing and silversmithing, along with 30 hours of cleaning and gold plating.

This meticulous process transforms the already iconic Brompton C Line models into veritable cycling jewellery.

Brompton’s Head of Communications, David Row, summed it up nicely: “We wanted to create something special that would celebrate these amazing athletes. And by special, we mean something shiny enough to blind any opponent.”

Jason Fitzgerald, Retail Director at Mappin & Webb, chimed in with his take on the collaboration. “This project embodies the spirit of excellence and craftsmanship that unifies these two British brands. Plus, it’s a great way to repurpose all that gold we had lying around,” he joked, probably.

The gold-plated Brompton bikes, complete with hand-engraved Team GB logos and sterling silver lion heads on the handlebars, will be on display at Team GB House in Paris and the Team GB Fan Zone in London during the Games.

Post-Olympics, these golden rides will be auctioned off to raise money for the British Olympic Foundation.

For those who can’t get their hands on the limited-edition gold bikes, Brompton and Mappin & Webb have other Team GB-themed products.