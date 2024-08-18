Canyon’s MACH 874 bikes bring Olympic glory to your garage

The Olympics might sadly be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on bikes ridden by actual Olympic athletes during the games.

To honour the bravery and achievements of its athletes in Paris, the brand has just released special MACH 874 editions of three of its franchises to the public

Whether you’re dreaming of flying down the tarmac like World Road Champion Mathieu van der Poel, or crushing cross-country trails like Puck Pieterse, there’s a MACH 874 bike ready to transform your ambitions into reality.

The Aeroad CFR MACH 874 (RRP €11,999) is built for those who don’t just sign up for a race to participate but are there to win. With an aerodynamic CP0048 cockpit, Shimano’s top-tier Dura-Ace components, and DT Swiss ARC 1100 wheels, this machine could easily rank among the best road bikes on the market.

If the rugged terrain of cross-country trails calls your name, the Lux World Cup MACH 874 (RRP €7,999) is your answer. This featherlight yet robust MTB comes equipped with FOX Factory suspension and Shimano XTR systems, ensuring you conquer every ascent and descent with unparalleled control.

The third bike in the treble is the city-slicker Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD MACH 874 (RRP €6,499). With its Fazua Ride 60 motor and elegant design, this model could easily be considered one of the best electric bikes for city riding.

Image 1 of 3 Aeroad CFR MACH 874 (Image credit: Canyon)

Lux World Cup MACH 874 (Image credit: Canyon) Roadlite:ON CF 9 LTD MACH 874 (Image credit: Canyon)

The new design isn’t just eye candy, either. Conceived by Canyon’s creative director, Ultan Coyle, it draws inspiration from Paris, the City of Light, and the blazing speed of Canyon’s athletes.

The prism colourway on the forks, combined with the deep blue/grey base and iridescent Canyon logo, creates a bike that looks fast even when it’s standing still.

With the MACH 874 series, Canyon isn’t just offering bikes—they’re offering a piece of Olympic history, a tribute to the tireless effort and sheer talent of athletes who gave it their all on the world’s biggest stage.