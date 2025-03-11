Sea to Summit pushes outdoor comfort to the extreme with its warmest, most advanced sleeping mat yet
The Ether Light XR Pro is on another level
Outdoor enthusiasts looking for ultimate comfort in the wild are in for a treat. Sea to Summit has just unveiled its Comfort Wherever You Roam campaign and a game-changing 2025 lineup of sleep systems, storage solutions, and cookware.
The brand’s most technically advanced sleeping mat yet, the Ether Light XR Pro Sleeping Mat ($219, Sea to Summit), is leading the charge.
It is designed for those who refuse to let cold temperatures cut their adventures short and boasts an industry-leading R-value of 7.4.
At 18.5oz (525g), it provides serious insulation in freezing conditions while remaining lightweight and highly packable.
This balance between warmth and portability is achieved through advanced insulation materials and a design that maximises heat retention without adding unnecessary weight.
Alongside its technological advancements, Sea to Summit is doubling down on sustainability with the launch of the reVIVE Range, a collection of lightweight sleeping bags and self-inflating mats made from 100% recycled synthetic insulation and PFC-free water-repellent finishes.
The Boab Sleeping Bag ($129, Sea to Summit), with its quilt-convertible design, caters to campers and van-lifers. Its 50-denier, RCS-certified recycled shell and liner are durable and responsibly made, while the full side zipper extends through the footbox to allow you to use the bag as a blanket.
The Hamelin Sleeping Bag ($169, Sea to Summit) – available in a women-specific fit – features a relaxed mummy shape with dual-zipper ventilation for maximum adaptability. It has a technical hood, a draught collar, and draught tubes to maximise heat retention.
The reVIVE self-inflating mats are among the lightest on the market and are the first to use Bluesign-certified recycled fabrics and solution-dyed materials, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing performance.
Sea to Summit isn't stopping at sleep. The brand is expanding its range of comfort-focused gear with the Big River Dry Backpack, now available in a 30L volume.
This waterproof storage solution ensures adventurers can keep their gear dry and protected in wet conditions, making it a reliable choice for kayak trips, backcountry hikes, and gear-heavy excursions.
For those who like to cook up a feast in the backcountry, the Frontier Ultralight Cookware Collection introduces lightweight, packable cooking solutions, including the One Pot Cook Set, Collapsible Pot, and Spork.
Engineered for minimal weight and maximum efficiency, these additions make meal prep easier without wasting valuable pack space.
By combining cutting-edge technology, sustainable materials, and intelligently designed gear, Sea to Summit is making it easier than ever for adventurers to stay warm, organised, and well-fed, no matter where their journeys take them.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
