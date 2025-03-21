How to sleep comfortably while camping, according to an outdoor expert

We all want as good sleep when spending the night under the stars, but we all know this isn’t entirely possible, especially as there are lots of things that can affect getting some good shut-eye – the rising sun, changes in temperate, uneven ground, chirping birds, needing the toilet in the middle of the night, the list is endless…

Let’s be real, sleeping in a tent is never going to compare to being tucked up in your own bed, but there are certainly a few things you can do to help you sleep comfortably whilst camping. Below, Cotswold Outdoor Manager, Tom Parkin, shares three things you can do to ensure you get a restful night’s sleep.

1. Pitch your tent in the right place

The direction you pitch your tent is really important, and it’s the wind you really need to prioritise. “Ideally you want to pitch your tent out of the wind,” Tom says. ”This means on the lee (sheltered) side of walls or natural features, or behind a peak where the wind will pass over the top of your tent.”

Before setting up your tent, Tom adds you’ll also want to give the ground a quick inspection. “You want an area that is flat, so you don’t roll away! But, if you do end up pitching on a slight slope, make sure your tent is at the correct angle to ensure your head is at the higher end.” Having your head downhill is a one-way ticket to a morning migraine.

2. Get the right gear

You’re going to have those obvious items for bedtime – a sleeping bag and a sleeping mat (if not, get them) – but Tom says it’s important not to make sure you’ve got the right type for the trip you’re going on. “Don't skimp on a sleeping bag that isn’t warm enough just to save a few grams,” he says.

”Unless you are racing you will appreciate getting a good night's sleep a lot more than saving a 100g and the same goes for your mat. You lose a lot of your body heat through the floor, so getting a mat that is thick enough to insulate you from the cold properly is a game changer.”

He also suggests a camp pillow for a little luxury. Tom's go-to is the Therm-a-rest pillow but, if he’s on the move he’ll just use his insulated jacket and stuff it into a buff, and tuck it into the hood of his sleeping bag. Alternatively, you can always try this DIY pillow hack with your coat (it's amazing). If you're sensitive to noise and light, it may also be worth investing in a good pair of earbuds and an eye mask.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Keep wet and dry gear separate

This definitely isn’t the first thing that will spring to mind when trying to get a good night’s sleep and, obviously, the size of your tent won’t always make this possible. However, Tom says it’s really important, especially when it comes to keeping warm.