Halfords slashes the price on crafty Coleman tent that takes two minutes to pitch

While the camping season may be winding down for some, for others, it’s just beginning. The cooler months bring quieter campsites and fewer bugs, making it the perfect time for an autumn getaway. If your old tent is looking worse for wear and in need of an upgrade, this Coleman deal is definitely worth checking out.

Right now, Halfords has slashed the price of the Coleman FastPitch Swagger 3, which you can now pick up for just £200, down from £279.99. What sets this tent apart is its innovative FastPitch system, allowing you to set it up in record time – just two minutes, according to Coleman.

Coleman FastPitch Swagger 3: was £279.99 now £200 at Halfords No skill when it comes to pitching up a tent? None is needed with the FastPitch Swagger 3 from Coleman, thanks to its FastPitch system which lets you pitch in two minutes. Grab it for almost £80 off in this exclusive online deal.

When you take the Swagger 3 out of its bag, it has a pre-attached steel frame that you lock into place. Then, all you need to do is drape the flysheet over the top, and you’re ready to crack on with the rest of your outdoor adventure.

Thanks to its 3,000mm hydrostatic head rating and fire-retardant fabric, the Swagger 3 is more than capable of keeping you protected from the elements. It’s a three-person tent – so, ideally best for sleeping two people – with one main compartment for sleeping and large mesh ventilation points. Thoughtful features, like reflective pegs and guy lines, also ensure no one will take a tumble during the night.

Ideal for weekend getaways and festivals, grab the Swagger 3 for this fantastic price while you can.