Act fast! Amazon cuts the Peloton Bike+ by almost $500 for Prime Day

If you’ve ever wanted to invest in an exercise bike for your home gym, you know they don’t come cheap, which is why it’s often best to save and wait patiently for events like Amazon’s Big Deal Days to come along, so you can try and scoop up a sweet deal.

The Peloton Bike+ is considered by many as the best exercise bike on the market, thanks to its sleek construction, immersive training classes, and ease of use. But, if it was always a wishlist item due to its hefty price tag, it could be about to become reality, as Amazon has slashed a whopping $495 off the asking price.

Peloton Bike+: was $2,495, now $2,000 The Peloton Bike+ is no longer just for pedaling on, with a larger screen that can swivel 360 degrees you can now take your workouts off the bike for an immersive full-body experience.



The Bike+ is the latest version of the original Peloton bike; it has a slightly larger 24-inch display, which swivels around, so you can also take part in workouts off the bike, such as strength classes, yoga, Pilates, and more. It'll basically feel like having your own personal fitness trainer at home, as you'll be able to engage in instructor-led, full-body workouts.

Despite this generous price cut from Amazon, we appreciate that $2,000 still isn't cheap therefore, if you need something that's slightly more affordable, check out the original Peloton Bike too. Amazon's reduced this from $1,445 to $1,228.24, saving you 15% off.