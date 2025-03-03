3 things you should consider before choosing your protein powder
According to a nutritionist
Choosing a protein powder should be easy, yet the reality is it can cause a lot of confusion. Walk into any supermarket and you’ll find a dozen different varieties and flavours lining the shelves, which can leave you overwhelmed and unsure as to what protein is best for you.
However, selecting the right one can be game-changing for your fitness goals, as not all protein powders are created equal. To help cut through the noise, Mike O’Leary PhD, a sports nutrition specialist and Head of Product at leading sports nutrition brand ESN, highlights three key things to consider before choosing your protein powder so you can pick the right one to support your specific needs.
Know your fitness goals
O’Leary says this is something most people forget about, but it’s really important to be aware of. “First, identify exactly what your fitness goal is, for example are you looking to lose weight, gain muscle mass, maintain your physique, or something else entirely?” he says. For example, if you want to lose weight you’ll want to opt for a low-calorie protein powder, if it’s building muscle, you’ll want a powder with a particularly high protein content, or maybe even prefer a mass gainer. Once you’ve identified this, you can pick a protein powder that aligns with your goals.
Check the protein content
Another one of the most common mistakes O’Leary says people make is not checking the protein content of their powder before consuming, or underestimating the daily protein intake they should be targeting. “For active people or those in a calorie deficit, I recommend that you consume a sufficient amount of protein per day, around 1.4-2g of protein per kg of body weight.” Protein content can vary depending on the type of powder you go for (whether it’s whey, isolate, casein or plant-based) and some powders can have particularly low protein contents, such as less than 15 grams. Remember, a protein powder is meant to supplement your diet, so try to look for a powder with a protein content between 18- 25 grams to make it worth it.
Don’t forget the added ingredients
This may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but O’Leary says it's still important. “Look out for ingredients like sugars or fillers (such as maltodextrin), as these can impact overall macronutrient composition,” he says. “When it comes to vegan protein powders, you should always consider the amino acid composition as an important factor. Overall, I would recommend choosing a low-sugar option and maintaining a balanced diet with adequate micronutrients such as fibre, especially in the context of weight loss or weight management.”
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
