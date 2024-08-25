3 surprising health benefits of using an e-bike, that you probably didn't know

Electric bikes are becoming an increasingly popular mode of transport, thanks to their economic benefits and the support they offer on trickier terrain. But as well as being great for the environment, they’re hugely beneficial for our health too (despite the assistance they offer).

Cycling, in general, is an excellent cardiovascular activity that’s low-impact (particularly on the knees), yet still strengthens our lower body muscles and joints. But, what's even better about using an electric bike is that it hardly feels like exercise, with many people reporting how much fun they are.

If you're looking to make a transport switch but still aren't quite convinced, here's a few other surprising benefits that may just change your mind...

1. They're good for your gut

(Image credit: Kindel Media / Pexels)

A study published in the Frontiers in Microbiology journal found that cycling can actually improve the good bacteria in your gut, whilst eliminating the bad. The study looked at 19 women who took part in six weeks of endurance interval tests performed on a bike ergometer. After six weeks, as well as improvements in their aerobic metabolism, there had also been an increase in the amount of Akkermansia (good gut bacteria) and a decrease in Proteobacteria (bad gut bacteria).

2. They can help you lose weight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you thought it was impossible to lose weight on an electric bike and that it's basically 'cheating', think again. In fact, we asked an expert if you can lose weight with an e-bike, to which they confirmed you 100% can. "Not only do e-bike riders typically get more exercise than traditional cyclists, often traveling twice as far per week," Tanguy Goretti, co-founder and CTO, of Cowboy told us. "By combining the physical activity of cycling with a healthy diet, an e-bike can be a powerful tool in your weight loss journey."

3. Improved sleep

(Image credit: fizkes / iStock)

Struggle to doze off at night time? Cycling can actually help you get a good night's slumber. A research review actually looked at what the sleep quality in young and middle-aged people was like when participating in intense exercise a few hours before bed. Out of all the activity types cycling was found to be the most effective. The reasons why aren't exactly clear, but some say the calming effects it can have on anxiety and our mood can help us get a more peaceful night's sleep.