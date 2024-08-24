Can you lose weight with an e-bike? We asked an expert

We all know that riding a bike is a fantastic way to keep fit, healthy and can even help towards your weight loss goals. But, does the same apply when it comes to an electric bike? Can you lose weight with an e-bike?

Many would assume having an electric motor kick in mid-cycle whilst battling up a hill is cheating, in comparison to sweating it out on a traditional bike. But Tanguy Goretti, co-founder and CTO, of Cowboy, completely disagrees. "You can absolutely lose weight riding an e-bike,” he confirms.

"Not only do e-bike riders typically get more exercise than traditional cyclists, often traveling twice as far per week, but the physical activity involved in riding can also be a significant part of your health and fitness routine,” he adds.

A study published in the Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives also supports this. It looked at over 10,000 participants in seven European countries and found that e-bike users would have significantly longer trips, compared to regular cyclists, resulting in more overall physical activity.

It’s also easy to assume an e-bike will hardly burn any calories, in comparison to a traditional bike. But, again, this isn’t true. While a traditional bike will burn more, according to the National Accident Help Line, a study has shown there’s only roughly a 20% difference between the two. In the grand scheme of things, that’s not a massive difference.

Some e-bikes, like Cowboy’s also connect with smartwatches, allowing you can track your activity and progress, making it easier to stay committed to your fitness goals and monitor your progress.

But, it’s not just the physical benefits of an e-bike that can aid weight loss, but the well-being benefits they offer too. "Riding an e-bike helps reduce stress by lowering cortisol levels through regular exercise and the psychological benefits of being outdoors,” says Tanguy. “Lower stress levels can help prevent stress-related weight gain, particularly around the midsection."

As with all weight loss journeys diet plays a vital role. It's therefore important to make sure you're burning more calories than you consume in a day, which means eating in a calorie deficit. "By combining the physical activity of cycling with a healthy diet, an e-bike can be a powerful tool in your weight loss journey," says Tanguy.

Yes, you may have to cycle for longer and further in order get the same results that you would from a regular bike, but at least it'll feel easier, more fun and leave you less sweaty afterwards!