3 HYROX athletes reveal the race day essentials they can’t live without
From supplements to training gear and the weird and wonderful snacks
HYROX race day can be pretty intense—the adrenaline is pumping, the warm-up area is packed, and you want to hit a race PB. Making sure you’ve trained is one thing, but being prepared on race day and having the right essentials can make all the difference to your performance and recovery.
If you’ve ever wondered what the champs have stashed in their gym bag, look no further. We spoke to three of the top HYROX athletes to find out what their race day essentials are. From key gear to must-have snacks, this is what the pros pack to help them stay energised, fuelled and focused.
Also, don't forget to check out these five common mistakes to avoid on race day and these four athletes' top advice to smash your HYROX.
Jake Dearden
HYROX Global Master Trainer and Represent 247 Athlete, Jake Dearden, isn’t just one of the youngest HYROX athletes, but one of the most successful with 10 wins under his belt, including at the 2024 World Championships. “I can’t do HYROX without my favourite Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 3, I use these for all my races,” he tells T3. “I do all my training in them too, because you should train in the same shoes that you’d wear on race day, so there’s no surprises.” He also likes to take a beetroot shot pre-race to help improve blood flow and nitric oxide production, and his go-to recovery tool is the Hyperice Normatec boots.
Jake's race shoe
The official shoe of HYROX, the Deviate Nitro Elite 3 are lightweight and responsive for running, yet grippy enough for those gruelling sled push and pulls
Pre-race shot
This shot contains 400mg of nitrate, which is thought to improve performance in endurance sports, such as reducing the energy demand of exercise and improving blood flow
Post-race recovery
Your legs will most certainly feel cooked after completing a HYROX, but the Normatec Premier boots will give them some well-deserved TLC, increasing blood flow to help reduce muscle soreness
Megan Jacoby
Megan Jacoby became the HYROX 2024 World Champion with a finish time of 58 minutes and 58 seconds, making her the first woman to complete a HYROX in under an hour. So, what does Megan eat pre-race to fuel her impressive speed? “I eat two donuts before my races!,” she tells us. “On race day my nerves are high, so hunger is low, therefore I choose to eat foods that will fill my glycogen stores, but taste good, so I can actually eat. Race day nutrition isn’t about eating healthy, it’s about eating optimally for performance. So carbs and sugar are the focus! People love the donut tip and I get lots of tags from people holding donuts before their races.” Be sure to make a pit stop at Krispy Kreme…
Hunter McIntyre
Not only is Hunter McIntyre a three-time winning HYROX World Champ, but he’s also the HYROX world record holder with a finishing time of 53 minutes and 22 seconds—madness! With a time like that, it’s safe to say Hunter isn’t making any pit stops at the water station, so he’ll prioritise electrolytes before he races. “I’ll always have my BLDR HYDRO electrolytes before my race to make sure I’m hydrated throughout,” he says. “Naturally, you will sweat throughout a race, but venues can also be pretty hot when there are lots of spectators, so it is important to make sure you don’t get dehydrated as it can critically affect your performance.”
The HYDRO powder is packed with triple the volume of electrolytes for optimal hydration, as well as amino acids to support muscle recovery and growth
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Osteopathic therapist recommends three exercises to fix Runner's Knee in just three minutes a day
Knee pain, be gone!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Straight from the 60s, these Nordic speakers will have you swinging your pants
These award winning speakers are back after a two-year absence
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
5 signs your workout routine is paying off, according to a fitness expert
It’s not just about what the scales say or building more muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
3 things you should consider before choosing your protein powder
According to a nutritionist
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A stretchologist shares five static stretches to boost full-body flexibility and reduce muscle soreness
Lengthen your muscles and ease tension with these simple stretches
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I tried Poliquin raises for a week—this is what happened to my shoulders
A lat raise with a twist
By Lucy Miller Published
-
I ran the Seville marathon with ASICS – here’s 5 things I learnt from my first marathon
Everything I learnt from my first marathon
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
What’s the best time of day to get your protein fix?
An expert weighs in
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Cardio vs resistance training: which is best for weight loss?
Are you better off hitting the treadmill or grabbing the dumbbells? An expert answers
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
5 signs you’re not getting enough protein in your diet
Protein is key for our physical and mental health, so it's important you're consuming enough
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published