3 HYROX athletes reveal the race day essentials they can’t live without

From supplements to training gear and the weird and wonderful snacks

HYROX athletes, Jake Dearden, Meg Jacoby and Hunter McIntyre at HYROX
(Image credit: HYROX)
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published
in Features

HYROX race day can be pretty intense—the adrenaline is pumping, the warm-up area is packed, and you want to hit a race PB. Making sure you’ve trained is one thing, but being prepared on race day and having the right essentials can make all the difference to your performance and recovery.

If you’ve ever wondered what the champs have stashed in their gym bag, look no further. We spoke to three of the top HYROX athletes to find out what their race day essentials are. From key gear to must-have snacks, this is what the pros pack to help them stay energised, fuelled and focused.

Also, don't forget to check out these five common mistakes to avoid on race day and these four athletes' top advice to smash your HYROX.

Jake Dearden

Jake Dearden at HYROX doing lunges

(Image credit: HYROX)

HYROX Global Master Trainer and Represent 247 Athlete, Jake Dearden, isn’t just one of the youngest HYROX athletes, but one of the most successful with 10 wins under his belt, including at the 2024 World Championships. “I can’t do HYROX without my favourite Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 3, I use these for all my races,” he tells T3. “I do all my training in them too, because you should train in the same shoes that you’d wear on race day, so there’s no surprises.” He also likes to take a beetroot shot pre-race to help improve blood flow and nitric oxide production, and his go-to recovery tool is the Hyperice Normatec boots.

Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 3Jake's race shoe
Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 3

The official shoe of HYROX, the Deviate Nitro Elite 3 are lightweight and responsive for running, yet grippy enough for those gruelling sled push and pulls

Beet-It juicePre-race shot
Beet It Nitrate 400 Shot

This shot contains 400mg of nitrate, which is thought to improve performance in endurance sports, such as reducing the energy demand of exercise and improving blood flow

Hyperice Normatec PremierPost-race recovery

Normatec Premier

Your legs will most certainly feel cooked after completing a HYROX, but the Normatec Premier boots will give them some well-deserved TLC, increasing blood flow to help reduce muscle soreness

Megan Jacoby

Meg Jacoby doing wall balls at HYROX

(Image credit: HYROX)

Megan Jacoby became the HYROX 2024 World Champion with a finish time of 58 minutes and 58 seconds, making her the first woman to complete a HYROX in under an hour. So, what does Megan eat pre-race to fuel her impressive speed? “I eat two donuts before my races!,” she tells us. “On race day my nerves are high, so hunger is low, therefore I choose to eat foods that will fill my glycogen stores, but taste good, so I can actually eat. Race day nutrition isn’t about eating healthy, it’s about eating optimally for performance. So carbs and sugar are the focus! People love the donut tip and I get lots of tags from people holding donuts before their races.” Be sure to make a pit stop at Krispy Kreme…

Hunter McIntyre

Hunter McIntyre at HYROX

(Image credit: HYROX)

Not only is Hunter McIntyre a three-time winning HYROX World Champ, but he’s also the HYROX world record holder with a finishing time of 53 minutes and 22 seconds—madness! With a time like that, it’s safe to say Hunter isn’t making any pit stops at the water station, so he’ll prioritise electrolytes before he races. “I’ll always have my BLDR HYDRO electrolytes before my race to make sure I’m hydrated throughout,” he says. “Naturally, you will sweat throughout a race, but venues can also be pretty hot when there are lots of spectators, so it is important to make sure you don’t get dehydrated as it can critically affect your performance.”

BLDR HYDRO electrolytes
Hunter's hydration supplement
BLDR HYDRO Electrolytes

The HYDRO powder is packed with triple the volume of electrolytes for optimal hydration, as well as amino acids to support muscle recovery and growth

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

