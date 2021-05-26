Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review: a multi-layer marvel

Launched in April 2021, the Simba Hybrid Luxe sits right at the top of the British sleep tech brand's range. This model ups the ante with 10 different layers and a bus-load of innovation packed in. Simba calls it 'the next generation of intelligent hybrid design'. So how does it compare to the rest of today best mattress models? We've been reviewing it over the past month to find out.

The 31cm deep Hybrid Luxe is the priciest and most advanced model in the Simba lineup, sitting above the seven-layered Pro (which we awarded a full five stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro review) and the original Simba Hybrid, which has five layers and 12 industry awards to its name. All full price it's not cheap, but there are regular Simba discount codes and deals that'll take the price down. Read on for our full Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review.

Get 35% off across all mattresses at Simba when you spend £300 or more

Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review: design

As is the general trend with mattresses at the moment, Simba has upped the layer count when creating the Luxe. This one includes 10, and each of the materials included is designed to provide something different.

At the top you'll find a thick and plush open-cell sleep surface atop a layer of bamboo wool, which is naturally antibacterial as well as being temperature- and moisture-regulating. Somewhere in there middle there's open cell foam with graphite particles to deliver the body-moulding support of foam but without the sweatiness, as well as three layers of different sized springs, for yet more airflow and support.

(Image credit: Simba)

Like the rest of the Simba range, the Luxe uses Simba-Pure foam, a version of memory foam that doesn't use TCPP and other chemicals such as phosphate, parabens, biocides and persistent organic pollutants. Simba says this foam is better for the planet.

To look at, the Simba Hybrid Luxe is pared back but smart, and seems high-quality and well-made. The waffle print upper (which can be removed for washing) is small enough not to show through the sheet, and the sewn-in handles feel robust and sturdy.

(Image credit: Future)

We have only one real complaint with the design of the Hybrid Luxe, and it's one that can be leveled most modern premium mattress models: it's just a bit big. This one is 31cm, which is pretty much the thickest mattress we've come across (most luxury models clock in at 28cm deep), and means you'll need to buy special deep sheets. While the chunkiness is not an issue when the mattress is on your bed, getting the sheets on is a bit of a workout, and let's just hope you never have to move your mattress into a new room.

These niggles aren't major, but we just can't shake the feeling that at this point mattress brands are just adding layers for the sake of it, and a least a couple could be removed with no appreciable difference in comfort.

Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review: comfort

The Simba Hybrid Luxe is right up there with the most comfortable mattresses we've ever slept on. We'd say it's on the firmer end of the scale (around an 8 out of 10), and unlike some memory foams, you sleep 'on' the surface rather than sinking in too far. It's also different in feel to the Simba Hybrid Pro – whereas there there's a softer layer on top of a firmer base, here, the general feel is of plush yet supportive foam. The multiple layers of springs add a tiny bit of bounce, but not much.

Much fuss has been made about the cooling properties, and we found these worked pretty well. It's hard to say definitively as it's been unseasonably cold at night for the duration of our test so far, but we haven't struggled with overheating. We noticed the sleep surface did trap body heat a tiny bit, but not uncomfortably so.

Does the Simba Hybrid Luxe deliver a deeper sleep than competitors' efforts? Perhaps. We've certainly slept reliably well on it while we've been testing.

(Image credit: Future)

Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review: price and alternatives to consider

At ticket price, a UK Single will set you back £1099, a Double costs £1599, King is £1799 and Super King is £1,999. But we wouldn't put too much stock in these figures, you're likely to be able to score a Simba discount code or deal to knock that down.

If you're in the market for a luxury hybrid, we also really rate the Brook + Wilde Elite and Ultima, which offer a similar quality level and sleep surface feel to the Simba Hybrid Luxe. You might also want to take a look at the cheaper Simba Hybrid Pro, which we rate very highly.

Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review: verdict

The Simba Hybrid Luxe is an outstandingly comfortable mattress. It manages to offer a perfect blend of support and comfort, the build quality is high, and it has reliably delivered a great night's sleep to our testers. In fact, our only complaint is that it's extremely bulky and heavy (only you'll know how much that'll annoy you in the long term – it might be completely fine). We're also not convinced it's an improvement on the also-excellent Simba Hybrid Pro, so do check out that mattress too, and weight up any deals, before you make your purchase.