Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G review (early verdict): the most convincing folding phone yet

Today at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event two brand new Galaxy phones were unveiled, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the more affordable Z Flip 3. Without a doubt, these are their best foldable phones to date, and they finally look like devices you would plausibly consider buying.

I managed to sneak an early look at them and I’ve collated some of my initial thoughts into this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G hands-on review.

Straight off the bat, it was clear that the smartphone heavyweight is getting closer to making folding phones less of a gimmick and more serious contenders for the best phones you can buy when it comes to both gaming and productivity.

One factor that makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G more convincing than ever is its price tag. You’ll be able to buy it with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,799 in the US, £1,599 in the UK and AU$2,499. For the handset with 512GB of storage, you'll be looking at spending about $1,899 / £1,699 / AU$2,649. It goes on sale in the US and the UK from the 27th August 2021, and the 10th September in Australia. Reserve your new phone from Samsung Unpacked here

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G comes in three colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Green or Phantom Silver.

It's about £100 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was at launch which makes it more accessible from the word go. Granted, this phone is still going to be far too expensive for most people, but those who can afford it will get more for their money than they would have done from the previous model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G review: design and build

After the launch of the original Galaxy Z Fold, a big problem with the phone was that it was flimsy and broke easily. That’s something Samsung has been on a mission to fix ever since, but unfortunately for them, it’s a flaw that the public hasn't forgotten about. Samsung is trying to change that perception by making this their toughest folding phone yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is made from Armor Aluminium which Samsung claims is 10% more durable than the materials used in the Fold 2. The switch-up in materials also means it’s now about 10g lighter than before. Don’t let that fool you though, it still feels significantly heavier than a standard smartphone. It measures 67.1 x 158.2 x 16 - 14.4mm so you can expect it to add a significant amount of bulk to your pocket.

Along with the aluminium chassis, Samsung has covered both the front and back with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus while the screen is more scratch-resistant and supposedly 80% more durable than before.

Samsung seems to have achieved its goal because the phone does feel sturdier with a firm hinge and a premium build. When it comes to the large main screen, it looks tougher because the ridge from the crease isn't as deep, although the centre fold does still make it look weaker down the middle.

One big change is the new IPX8 rating which means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now completely waterproof, you can chuck it in the bath and you won’t have killed it - hurrah!

Overall the phone looks very smart, it's got a sleek matte coating that doesn't seem to pick up fingerprint marks at all and the rounded camera module on the back is a welcome change from the rectangular notch that was there before.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G review: screens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G has a 6.2inch cover display and a 7.6inch phablet screen on the inside. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays are not only brighter than before but they also conserve more battery life. Like you'd expect from a high-end Samsung device, they're both crisp and clear with vibrant, accurate colours.

Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate, where before the cover screen could only reach 60Hz. What that means is that you should get the same sort of experience inside and out. Everything from mobile games to scrolling through web pages felt seriously smooth and very easy on both displays. When I got hands-on with the phone, switching between the two felt seamless, you can even set the phone to move your task from the main display onto the cover screen when you fold it over.

On the main screen, there’s one new feature that you might miss if you’re not paying attention. The entire screen is completely uninterrupted because they’ve done away with the hole punch style camera and replaced it with their first ever under-display camera. Pixels are applied on top of the camera hole which makes it look almost completely invisible.

Admittedly you can see the lens when the whole screen is white or when the light catches it, but even then you do need to be looking closely. It’s a relatively small change but it does improve your experience when you’re streaming video, playing games or making video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G review: software and apps

Neither the Fold nor the Fold 2 had many apps that were optimised to the larger display. Often that meant certain controls were over the crease or some apps like Instagram just didn’t work quite right. That’s an issue Samsung has made an effort to tackle by collaborating with developers from the likes of Microsoft and Google to design apps made specifically for Fold devices.

By the time the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is launched at the end of August 2021, most of the top 100 apps in the Google Play Store will have been tailored to fit the main screen. For any that aren’t, you can use the new Labs feature. When it's switched on it’ll automatically adjust the aspect ratio of the app window to fit the screen, and will let you use it simultaneously with other apps.

Samsung has also improved the Multi-View where you can have up to three app windows open at once. Depending on the task at hand, you can adjust the size of each one individually. That means you can have a video call going on the top while your emails and a web browser are open on the bottom, for example.

With the maximum number of windows open at once, it’s quite difficult to use the smaller ones because they are just so small on this size screen. But I can’t deny that it all feels much more user friendly and optimised than it did before.

Flex Mode comes on when the screen is partially folded, it shifts app content to the top half of the screen and places all of your controls like brightness or volume onto the bottom half. Samsung has also adjusted the size of the menus which ultimately makes them easier to use without disrupting what you’re already doing on the display.

Even the home screen makes more sense, it feels much more like a tablet or computer desktop than a phone, that's because the Fold 3 fits more onto the screen at once.

In terms of productivity, these upgrades certainly make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G more efficient to use. You will have to get used to using all of these features though!

Powering the phone is a 5 nanometer CPU, down from 7nm, so the phone should be faster to use in a more general sense as well. It's hard to tell during a quick demo of the product but apps seemed to open and load almost immediately. Like the phone that came before it, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has 5G connectivity so you’re sure to get speedy internet wherever you go.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G review: S Pen support

For the first time in the Fold series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G has S Pen support. It connects using Bluetooth and you’ll be able to use it across all of your compatible Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and laptops.

For those who don’t own other Galaxy devices, Samsung has just introduced the brand new S Pen Fold which is exclusive to the Fold3. It’s a shorter version of the S Pen which is just 132mm long, so it’s perfectly suited to sit alongside the phone. It's also very easy to carry with you when you’re on the go.

When I tried it out, I thought it was incredibly practical and great for multi-tasking. You can use it to take quick notes while you're watching a video, or you can crop out pieces of the screen in a matter of seconds and paste it into a document you're working on. Another great feature is Air Commands which lets you take a picture or pause a show when you click the button on the pen.

You can claim a free S Pen Fold when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. You can also buy the S Pen or S Pen Pro separately.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G review: cameras

The camera tech hasn’t changed, it’s still the same 12MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens as before, as well as having a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen. The 4MP under-display camera on the main display is new but you’d use that more for video calls than anything else.

Admittedly, it is a massive shame there haven’t been any camera upgrades. When you’re spending this much on a phone you want the cameras to be excellent rather than just good, even if you’re not one for mobile photography.

Samsung's folding phones do give you camera features you wouldn't get elsewhere, and they've enhanced them for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. The Capture Modes and Dual Preview have been adjusted to use the main screen and cover screen even more effectively.

With the phone partially folded, you can now change where everything sits on the display, as well as use Capture View to scroll through earlier photos while you’re composing your next shot. For instance, you can move your camera roll to the top half of the screen and place the camera preview on the bottom half which will help you take low-angle shots more easily. Or, with the main screen laid out flat, you can preview your shot in more detail using the entire 7.6inch display.

If you want to take photos hands-free, you can flex the screen and place it on a table in front of you, then you just need to hold your hand up to trigger the camera's timer.

You can also preview shots on the cover screen which means you'll be able to use the rear cameras to take selfies while being able to see yourself on the front display. Using Dual Preview, the live view from the camera appears on each side of the phone so both the photographer and subject can see what the picture will look like.

So while Samsung hasn’t improved the actual camera tech, they have made the system much more customisable and in doing so, easier to use. They're fantastic features which will help you take better pictures than ever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: early verdict

For some, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will still be too pricey. For others, it'll still be a bit too chunky. But when it comes down to it the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G does actually seem like a folding phone worth buying if you're the type who could make the most of it.

It could boost your productivity on the go, give you more immersive gaming on the main screen and it’ll be great for streaming video on long journeys as well. I can’t wait to get my hands on one again to really put it through its paces.

