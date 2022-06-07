Nike Metcon 7 review – The best workout shoes for cross-training and beyond

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nike Metcon 7 review TL;DR: Superb workout shoes for cross-training, weight lifting and more.

Nike's always been at the forefront of workout shoe innovation with its Metcon line leading the way. For many, Metcons are not only the best workout shoes but also the best cross-training shoes as they are agile, and resilient and also look incredibly stylish. What's not to like?

Well, there was plenty not to like in the previous iteration of the shoes, the Nike Metcon 6. It's not like they are terrible shoes, but sadly, there were hardly any improvements compared to the Metcon 5, which made me question what was the point of releasing the Metcon 6.

Thankfully, the Metcon 7 switches up a gear and offers real improvements over the Metcon 6. It looks different, feels different and performs differently; however, the updates are more than welcome this time around.

Should you get one? Read on to find out.

Nike Metcon 7 review: Price and availability

The Nike Metcon 7 is available to buy now directly from Nike US (opens in new tab), Nike UK (opens in new tab) and Nike AU (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of $130/£115/AU$190.

The shoes are also available with FlyEase technology: the flexible heel collapses when you step in, and then snaps back into place. There are laces, but you only have to tie them once. Check out the Nike Metcon FlyEase at Nike UK (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, you can try the Nike Free Metcon 4 (opens in new tab) (link to Nike UK) training shoes, featuring the "chain-link" mesh upper that cools and flexes while supporting the midfoot and heel. It's ever so slightly cheaper than the Metcon 7.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Nike Metcon 7 review: What's changed?

The Nike Metcon 7 offers a wider toe box and heel platform; the former lets your toes spread while the latter provides a more secure platform for heavy lifting.

The upper has also been redesigned to let in more air. However, high wear areas have been reinforced so you can rest assured the shoes won't fall apart after just a couple of rope climb sessions.

Speaking of rope climbs: there are now rubber wraps running up on both sides of the shoes that provide grip during rope climbs.

The zonal pattern of the outsole has been reworked to allow for more flexibility without compromising traction.

Finally, a pull tab at the top of the tongue to secure the laces, so they aren't in the way when you're jumping over barbells and other obstacles.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Nike Metcon 7 review: Fit

After feeling let down by the Metcon 6, I couldn't believe how comfortable the Metcon 7s are. I have wide feet and often struggle with shoes that have narrow toe boxes, and I was majorly concerned about the Metcon 7 being too tight.

As soon as I got them out of the box, I knew the Metcon 7 would fit perfectly. The toe box is plenty big enough but feels supportive nevertheless. But thanks to the mesh upper, the shoes don't feel too loose; that'd be terrible for lifting or box jumps.

One thing I didn't know I wanted, but now I don't know how I lived without, is the tab lock. I generally tie my laces properly, but they still flab around like crazy, which is admittedly not the best when you're trying to climb a rope or duck under things. Laces can get pretty annoying when you use the skipping rope – hence why tucking them away under the tab lock made all the difference.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Nike Metcon 7 review: Workout performance

I used the Nike Metcon 7 for both strength workouts and cross-training sessions. The exercises I did include deadlifts, barbell squats, overhead presses, box jumps, skipping and so on. I even went for a run in the shoes to see how the React foam performs, despite having access to the best running shoes at home.

I appreciated the now-wider heel platform: it came in handy during heavy lifts as well as jumping. Thankfully, the wider heel doesn't make the shoes too bulky although I must say, the Nike Metcon 7 is a bit on the heavy side: it weighs XXX grams (Men's UK size 10).

The React foam does the job perfectly and provides some energy return during running. Thanks to the more flexible rubber outsole, running in the Metcon 7 is less of a hassle than it used to be. There is still plenty of rubber for traction, but the shoes bend well, allowing you to move around more freely.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Nike Metcon 7 review: Verdict

The Nike Metcon 7 is the best multipurpose workout shoe you can get right now. The shoes perform much better than their predecessor; the improvements include a wider heel platform and toe box, rubber wraps around the sides and tab locks, to mention a few.

Thanks to the Reactfoam – Nike's most resilient foam – the Metcon 7 is better suited for sprinting and general cardio than ever before. The thick rubber sole provides extremely stable footing, ideal for heavy and Olympic lifts, while the grooves at the front of the sole allow the Metcon 7 to bend; basically, you get the best of both worlds.

The upper has also been revamped: it improves ventilation while also protecting high-wear areas from damage. Best of all, each tongue features a tab lock that holds laces securely so you'll never have to stop again because your laces are undone.

Premium workout shoes through and through, the Nike Metcon 7 are worth your attention.

Nike Metcon 7 review: Also consider

The On Cloud X is an incredibly versatile pair of fitness shoes that offer high levels of comfort to all types of fitness thanks to the innovative CloudTec midsole, which also brings added support and stability, especially for explosive movement. It's certainly more suited for cardio workouts than the Metcon 7.

The Under Armour Tribase Reign 3 inherits most of the best qualities of its predecessor and improves on some to make it even more appealing than ever before. Better still, they are way cheaper than the Metcon 7!