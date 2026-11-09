One of America's most iconic bootmakers has revived a cult classic from the 1990s, and we have one of Japan's most influential retailers to thank

There seems to be no end to BEAMS collaborations this year, but I’m certainly not complaining.

The latest brand to join forces to celebrate BEAMS' 50th anniversary is American bootmaker Red Wing.

The collection brings back a cult-favourite boot from the mid-1990s, complete with its original leather colour and distinctive branding.

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Better still, the collaboration extends beyond footwear, with a range of Japanese-made clothing and accessories inspired by decades of American workwear history.

A blast from the 90s

Given Red Wing’s heritage, it makes sense that the collection’s most important item is the Red Wing 6ROUND Oro-Russet 95 #9872, a special-edition boot based on the classic six-inch round-toe silhouette from the 1990s.

Finished in rich, reddish Oro-Russet leather, the boots recreate the green semicircular dog tag on the tongue, one of the most recognisable details of Red Wing's Irish Setter footwear from around 1995 to 1997.

Paired with traditional yellow laces and a contrasting cream-coloured sole, the boots look like they've been lifted straight out of a vintage catalogue.

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Workwear with a Japanese twist

The collection also includes other vintage-inspired pieces, from sweatshirts and caps to T-shirts and even mugs.

Made in Japan from cotton-nylon military Oxford fabric, the Cap Shoulder Blouson is a wide-fitting, padded bomber inspired by 1960s workwear.

It features diamond-quilted insulation, an original lining pattern, and bold Red Wing graphics running down the sleeves.

The relaxed-fit Print Crew Neck Sweat is made from Japanese loopback fleece and comes in grey and black.

The oversized Wing graphics use layered puff printing to recreate the raised embroidery of vintage souvenir jackets, while braided hem details take inspiration from Red Wing's boot laces.

The same design language carries over to the Print T-Shirt WING, which uses lightweight Japanese jersey fabric and comes in white or black.

The Red Wing x BEAMS collection launched at BEAMS stores and online on 30 October 2026, followed by Red Wing Japan on 6 November.

European availability is scheduled for early November, exclusively through Red Wing Shoe Stores and the European Red Wing website. UK and European pricing and availability TBC.