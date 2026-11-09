Anker launches premium robot vacuum with UV-C light and electrolysed water for deep disinfection

In Summary The Eufy Omni S2 Pro combines UV-C light and electrolysed water for dual-action floor disinfection.

It features 40,000Pa suction, HydroJet 3.0 mopping and AI-powered navigation that can recognise more than 360 types of obstacle.

It's available now for £1,599 in the UK and $1,699 in the US.

Anker has announced the launch of the Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 Pro, which it describes as the world's first robot vacuum to combine UV-C light and electrolysed water in a single floor-disinfection system.

It builds on the original Eufy Omni S2, which already used electrolysed water in its HydroJet 2.0 mopping system. The new S2 Pro adds UV-C floor disinfection, combining the two technologies to tackle bacteria and mould spores on hard floors, as well as dust mites and pollen allergens embedded deep within carpets.

Th Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 Pro is available from today, priced at £1,599 in the UK and $1,699 in the US. It's available directly from Anker's online store.

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(Image credit: Anker)

The Omni S2 Pro uses six UV-C LEDs beneath the robot alongside electrolysed water, with Anker claiming the combination achieves a 99.99% disinfection rate against common household pathogens. The electrolysed water is made from tap water and provides antibacterial protection for up to five days, whilst the mop uses water heated to 55°C to help break down grease.

Mopping is handled by the upgraded HydroJet 3.0 system, which features a 290mm roller that applies 16N of downward pressure. Dual scrapers clean the roller eight times per second, helping to remove collected dirt and ensure it uses fresh water as it moves around the home.

The robot offers up to 40,000Pa of suction, which is more than impressive for the best robot vacuum cleaners, and uses a five-layer AeroTurbo 3.0 filtration system to capture dust and allergens. It also comes with the UniClean Hot Wash-and-Dry Station, which automatically empties, washes, dries and refills the robot.

(Image credit: Anker)

Navigation is handled by CleanMind AI, which uses 3D laser technology to map the home and recognise more than 360 types of obstacle, including objects as small as 1cm. It can identify different rooms and floor types, automatically adjusting suction and water flow accordingly. The CornerRover system also extends the side brush and mop to reach into corners, whilst additional lasers help the robot clean along walls and skirting boards.

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Other features include a built-in fragrance diffuser with two scent options, designed to help neutralise household odours, including pet smells. The robot can also climb thresholds up to 3.5cm high, or 7cm when tackling a double threshold.

We're currently testing the Omni S2 Pro, so keep an eye out for our full review and verdict soon.