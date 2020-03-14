Best elliptical 2020: best cross trainer machines for a full body workout

The best elliptical machines are a great element of the best home gym. They’re perfect for getting fit without the pain, as they provide a full-body workout that’s low impact and doesn’t require impeccable technique. Sure, the humble Nordic trainer or elliptical – or cross trainer as it used to be known before 'cross training' came to mean something else – is probably the least elegant piece of home gym equipment, but it can be highly effective.

Yes, it does look a bit peculiar when you see someone embroiled in a sort of imaginary cross-country skiing event, arms and legs flailing in harmony, face twisted as it desperately gulps oxygen. But it is precisely this impact-free, gliding movement that means users can easily and quickly increase their aerobic fitness without putting strain on sensitive joints, while the upper body receives a solid workout in the meantime.

This multi-muscle training also makes an elliptical ideal for those who want to get fit but lack a lot of space at home for numerous machines and pieces of equipment.

What is the best elliptical trainer?

NordicTrack is King of the Elliptical hot steppers (murderer), and its E11.5 Elliptical Cross Trainer, under £700 at Amazon, offers a staggering amount of bang for your buck. It has a large, 18-inch stride length and its rear-drive system offers an elliptical path that closely matches natural stride ergonomics.

Couple this with the adjustable pedals, extra tall workout arms and the 22 digital levels offered by the Silent Magnetic Resistance flywheel, and you have an extremely adjustable home system.

It also cleverly folds flat for storage and is priced so it doesn't break the bank, yet manages to crush the more budget offerings in terms of features.

How to buy the best elliptical trainer

Although broadly similar in design (two platforms for your feet and a couple of handles to grab), elliptical trainers differ greatly in terms of features, build quality and the level of resistance offered.

Similar to an exercise bike, most elliptical trainers use a flywheel to create resistance and it is the weight and design of this wheel that will determine how buttery smooth the workout feels, as well as the amount of resistance one can pile on.

In general, the cheaper units will use a much lighter flywheel, which may not offer the sort of resistance true fitness freaks need to break a sweat, while shorter stride lengths and stubby handles can limit the muscle groups worked.

Similarly, the more expensive and complex units can combine elements of an elliptical with things like a stepper or climber, which reduces the amount of floor space required but still delivers a solid, all-over workout.

Beware, the really cheap stuff does away with the magnetic motors entirely, which is great for electricity bills but terrible for anyone who actually wants to increase their heart rate. You'll be flailing like a lunatic to get anywhere near the fat burn zone.

Naturally, space and budgets will be an important factor and in general terms, the more expensive you go, the larger and heavier the device becomes as manufacturers launch gizmos, gadgets and chunkier build quality at their models.

It's worth looking out for adjustable platforms, a multitude of grab handles, a decent spread of resistance and the more powerful drive systems if you want a trainer that's good enough to warrant ripping up the gym memberships.

As such, we've highlighted electrically assisted elliptical trainers from £400 to nearly £4k – a broad sweet spot, to be sure – which offer a good range of features to suit most budgets and needs.

The best elliptical trainers, in order

1. NordicTrack E11.5 Best elliptical trainer pound for pound, with a superb array of features for the price Specifications Dimensions: H166 W67 L204 cm Foldable: Yes Flywheel weight: 9kg Resistance levels: 20 Stride length: 20-22-inch Reasons to buy + Powerful rear-drive system + Adjustable platforms + Foldable for storage Reasons to avoid - Data screen looks a bit naff Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Some home gym equipment is not only gym-grade quality, but also priced accordingly, like the Assualt AirRunner Curved Treadmill. Others, like this NordicTrack E11.5 elliptic trainer, has a solid semi-commercial construction without the premium price tag.

The NordicTrack E11.5 elliptic trainer improved on many fronts from its predecessor: it has a longer stride length, 20 resistance levels, 10-30 percent incline modes and a lighter yet more efficient flywheel.

The 5-inch display might not be the strongest point of the NordicTrack E11.5 but it still offers 30 individual personal trainer workouts (10 in each category: calorie/performance/intensity) that automatically adjust incline and resistance.

There is a built-in fan as well, which might be oversized but not too strong, good enough for non-strenuous workouts.

Finally, while the 87kg E11.5 isn't exactly the most portable machine around, it has been designed to fold almost in half, so it can be lifted, wheeled away and stored in a cupboard when not in use.

2. Bowflex MAX Trainer M8 A reassuringly expensive piece of kit Specifications Dimensions: H165 W78 L121 cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: N/A Built-in speakers: No Stride length: N/A Reasons to buy + Lots of features + Great screen + Compact design Reasons to avoid - Premium end of the price range - Limited stride Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Bowflex claims its M8 trainer is one of the fastest ways to torch fat, without the high impact of running and other bodyweight programmes. We aren't going to disagree, because this unit incorporates the best elements of a stepper with the fat-torching upper body workout of an elliptical trainer.

It's much more compact for it, so looks a better fit in a home gym environment, while seven built-in workouts have been designed with a huge array of fitness goals in mind.

There is also a companion Max Intelligence App (subscription required), which offers personalised, guided workouts, access to a library of trainer-led videos and the logging of milestones and achievements with in-depth training analysis.

An oversized screen with crystal clear display screams of a premium build quality and the overall aesthetic of the M8 is chunky and bullet-proof. This is an expensive home unit, but one that's built to last.

3. ProForm 450 LE Best space-saving elliptical trainer Specifications Dimensions: H157 W69 L142 cm Foldable: Yes Flywheel weight: 6kg Built-in speakers: Yes Stride length: 18-inch Reasons to buy + Folds up small + Good stride length Reasons to avoid - Light flywheel - Limited number of programmes Today's Best Deals $499.99 View at Amazon

It may not look as professional as some of the other trainers here but the little ProForm 450 LE's main party trick is that it folds three ways so it can easily be stored in the corner of a room when not in use.

Despite that, the oversized EasyTone pedals offer a nice amount of foot adjustability and the rear-driven unit does its best to deliver a natural stride motion, despite the compact proportions.

The lower price is reflected in light, 6kg flywheel, which may feel slightly weedy for those who really like to bump up the resistance, while the very basic digital readout only delivers headline figures.

Regardless, there is a choice of 18 pre-programmed workouts, which isn't bad for the price, and the ergonomically designed handles feature built-in heart rate monitoring, with Bluetooth on hand if you want to bring your own chest strap.

The unit may not be the last word in sturdiness, but it offers a solid workout for the price, without taking up valuable abode floor space.

4. Marcy Onyx C80 Best entry level elliptical for tight budgets Specifications Dimensions: H160cm W62cm D128cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: 7kg Built-in speakers: No Stride length: 16in Reasons to buy + Affordable price + 16 levels of resistance + Hefty flywheel Reasons to avoid - Not foldable - Lightweight construction

Those dipping a toe into the elliptical waters will likely wish to conserve a bit of cash until they feel they are well and truly bitten by the sweaty bug, which is where something from Marcy comes in nicely.

Previous iterations of this machine have been very reasonable but lacked the sort of heavyweight features that make it worth bringing one of these into the home. A recent update to the line in the form of a more hardcore Onyx C80 is very welcome.

The price still represents excellent value for money but the features have been improved tenfold. A heavier flywheel, double the resistance levels and the introduction of 23 individual workout programmes make it an extremely versatile machine for the home.

Granted, certain aspects lack the build quality of more expensive models but with three pedal length adjustments and external heart rate monitoring abilities, it's a great introduction to the world of elliptical training.

5. Cardiostrong EX90 Size-adjustable trainer Specifications Dimensions: H162.5 W81 L129 cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: 12kg Built-in speakers: No Stride length: 45-65cm Reasons to buy + Adjustable stride lengths + Lots of workouts + Heart rate monitoring Reasons to avoid - It's LARGE - Poor display quality

Boasting similar stats and systems to many of the other elliptical trainers on this list, the Cardiostrong EX90 attempts to separate itself from the competition with an electronically adjustable function.

This allows users to swap between five levels, varying from 45.7cm to 65cm in length, which not only caters for a variety of body shapes and sizes, it also targets different muscle groups in the legs.

There are also 19 different programmes, including four heart rate-controlled options, which allows users to hit a variety of targets, from busting fat to improving cardiovascular threshold.

6. Life Fitness E1 High quality, very quiet cross trainer Specifications Dimensions: 150x77x209 cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: N/A Built-in speakers: No Stride length: 20-inch Reasons to buy + Whisper-quiet operation + Swanky data screen + Heart rate monitoring Reasons to avoid - Premium product, premium pricingEmpty List Today's Best Deals $1,569.99 View at Abt Electronics

With an impressive 20 punishing resistance levels to work with, this gym-grade elliptical machine has been designed to emit as little noise as possible, meaning housemates don't have to put up with the unbearable whooshing of a flywheel. Although there may still be a certain amount of human grunting to endure.

The LCD data screen is crisp, clear and packed with numerous built-in workouts, not to mention bespoke profiles for multiple users.

Heart-rate monitoring is provided by a free Polar chest strap, as well as palm-based readings from the ergonomic 'ErgoGrip' handles, while a large, fixed 20-inch stride length and oversized pedals keep workouts feeling natural and free-flowing.

The price may be enough to have many Nordic-walking for the hills, admittedly, but Life Fitness has invested a wealth of gym knowledge into its range of home-friendly trainers, thus justifying the asking price somewhat.

7. Sole Fitness E25 A robust machine guaranteed to last a lifetime Specifications Dimensions: H176 W61 L163 cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: 11kg Built-in speakers: Yes Stride length: 20-inch Reasons to buy + Lifetime guarantee + Gym-like spec Reasons to avoid - More expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 14 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're after a cross trainer that's big, chunky and manly looking, look no further than the beastly Sole Fitness E25, which boasts an 11kg flywheel and impressive 20-inch stride length.

A long stride is nothing unless you know what to do with it, but this dual wheel unit makes the most of its notable stats with a comfortable and balanced elliptical movement.

So confident is Sole Fitness that you won't shake its rugged E25 apart with a rowdy workout, it offers a lifetime guarantee on the parts, motor and frame.

All that's left to do is strap on your heart rate monitor, plug in some tunes and do your very worst, sirs.

8. Technogym Synchro Forma Professional grade cross trainer Specifications Dimensions: H164cm, W79cm, L204cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: Not quoted Built-in speakers: Yes Stride length: Not quoted Reasons to buy + Gives strenuous workout Reasons to avoid - Has strenuous price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There is a reason why TechnoGym kit can be found in esteemed fitness establishments around the globe and that is because it is generally bloody excellent.

The Synchro Forma doesn't let the side down and its professional biomechanics make for one of the smoothest, most fluid workouts on this list.

Throw in the lush digital display, handle-mounted controls and TechnoGym's suite of excellent data tracking apps and you have a mean machine that will deliver serious results.

Unfortunately, you pay strong money for such performance and the machine is likely overkill for most households. For those with wild man-cave dreams, however, this is the stuff those dreams are made of.

9. ProForm Hybrid Trainer Pro A different take on the elliptical Specifications Dimensions: 155x60x185 cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: 13kg Built-in speakers: Yes Stride length: 16-inch Reasons to buy + Hybrid system suits all fitness levels + Great all-over workout Reasons to avoid - Not as good as dedicated models

And now for something a little different... the ProForm Hybrid Trainer Pro includes an adjustable seat, meaning this elliptical machine can transform into a quasi-exercise bike when suits.

The cushioned pedals are fully adjustable and there is are 20 different resistance levels, meaning there's a workout to suit all abilities. Those with underlying back issues, for example, will massively benefit from the seated position.

Plus, this unit benefits from the marque's Silent Magnetic Resistance system, which requires little to no maintenance or service and allows users to change resistance levels quicker than analogue systems.

Plus, it's Bluetooth smart and plays nicely with phones, tablets and all manner of fitness or workout apps.

10. Reebok Z-Power Cross Trainer Great, low-cost elliptical trainer Specifications Dimensions: H169cm, W72cm, L135cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: 9kg Built-in speakers: Yes Stride length: 15-inch Reasons to buy + Excellent VFM Reasons to avoid - Not the most demanding trainer Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Neat, compact and great value for money, this budget offering from Reebok provides a neat, low-cost intro to the world of elliptical trainers.

The petite, 5.5-inch digital screen gives readouts on all the key info: speed, time elapsed, distance covered, calories burned, pulse, watts and RPM, while a number of preset programmes address a wide variety of fitness goals.

A short, 15-inch stride length and relatively light flywheel don't make for the most natural elliptical experiences but the extra long handles boast heart rate monitoring tech, so you can keep an eye on training zones and adapt effort accordingly.