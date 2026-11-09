Amazon is doing that strange thing with Garmin prices again, and its latest Fenix 8 discount is getting harder to ignore

Amazon is doing that strange thing with Garmin watch prices again, gradually reducing the price of the Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm) by a few pounds at a time.

It's a pattern we spotted during Prime Day earlier this year, and with Black Friday approaching, I'm curious to see how low the price will go.

Shop all Garmin deals on Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED is currently selling for £535, down from its original £789.99 UK price. That's a saving of almost £255, or around 32%.

Save 32% Garmin Fenix 8 (AMOLED, 47mm): was £789.99 now £535 at Amazon Garmin's premium adventure smartwatch combines a bright AMOLED display with advanced training tools, offline mapping, multi-band GPS and a built-in LED flashlight. With up to 16 days of battery life, it's a capable outdoor companion at a significantly reduced price.

According to price-tracking websites, the Fenix 8 was selling for almost £700 in late August before steadily dropping throughout September.

By early October, the price had settled at around £580, but the reductions picked up again towards the end of the month.

What's interesting is how Amazon has made these adjustments, sometimes shaving only a few pounds off before dropping it again shortly after.

Of course, it’s impossible to tell whether this is a deliberate Black Friday strategy or Amazon's automated pricing system responding to market conditions. Either way, the watch is getting progressively cheaper.

How low can it go?

The Fenix 8 remains one of Garmin's most capable adventure watches, offering detailed training and recovery insights, comprehensive navigation features and excellent battery life.

I'm particularly fond of the built-in flashlight, which is surprisingly useful for early morning runs and camping trips.

The big question is whether it's worth buying now or waiting until Black Friday on 27 November.

Given the recent price history, I wouldn't be surprised if Amazon knocks a few more pounds off before then, although there's no guarantee the price will keep falling.

At £535, however, the Fenix 8 AMOLED is already considerably more affordable than it was a few months ago, making it an increasingly tempting upgrade for Garmin fans.