Logitech MX Keys and MX Master 3 review: a superior keyboard and mouse combo

Logitech has a new keyboard and a new mouse that it's labelling as the Master series – these aren't peripherals for just scrolling around websites and clicking through Twitter, but rather input devices aimed at power users and creatives who want to get stuff done.

With premium materials and design, stacks of features, and appropriately high prices, the MX Keys keyboard and MX Master 3 mouse are really only going to be of interest to those who want the best hardware for their Windows or Mac computer (both are supported).

We're been trying out the mouse and keyboard combination for a few days, and you can find our thoughts below: both devices can be picked up separately, but they're designed to work together (we haven't been able to spot any bundle deals on the web, however).

For example, with a free add-on program from Logitech, you can use both the keyboard and mouse across several Windows and Mac systems at once – perfect if you've got a desktop and a laptop set up at home, or you need to work across multiple platforms.

The keyboard: Logitech MX Keys

It's hard to fault the Logitech MX Keys in terms of looks – this is a keyboard with a gorgeous appearance, especially when the keys are backlit. It's reassuringly solid and heavy too, and won't slide around on your desk thanks to some discreet rubber feet. Typing on this is a pleasure, which isn't something you can say about every keyboard out there – but it's very much low-travel, laptop-style typing, so be warned if that's not what you prefer.

The keyboard is big enough for a full-size number pad and full-size cursor keys (which we're particularly happy about). Along the top you've got media playback shortcuts that double up as function keys, if you need them. There is an official wrist rest made from foam, but it costs extra – £17 direct from Logitech.

Smart touches appear throughout – like the power switch that lets you save battery when the keyboard isn't in use (Logitech says you'll get at least 10 days between charges), to the way the backlights behind the keys only appear when your fingers are near them. Charging is via a USB-C cable, which also lets you use the keyboard in wired mode. Wirelessly, your options are Bluetooth or an included USB receiver, so take your pick.

You'll also find this perfect for hopping between up to three Windows and Mac systems (as we mentioned above, Logitech offers software to help with this): certain buttons double up, so you've got a Cmd/Alt button for example, and an Option/Start button. Along the top row are shortcut keys for jumping between your different systems, so you should be able to seamlessly go from desktop to desktop, and laptop to desktop, and back again.

The mouse: Logitech MX Master 3

A lot of what we've said about the Logitech MX Keys keyboard also applies to the Logitech MX Master 3 mouse as well – it's pleasant and comfortable to the touch, with a soft matte rubberised feel, and it fits neatly in your hand (assuming your hand is of average size, of course). Again, you can connect via Bluetooth or USB, and again up to three separate systems are supported.

Charging and recharging happens via a USB-C port, which means you can also use this as a wired mouse if you need to. Logitech says battery life should be good up to around 70 days, though of course it depends how much clicking and scrolling you're going to do. What we can definitely say is we enjoyed getting around apps using this.

As well as the steel scroll wheel – capable of scrolling 1,000 lines in a second, apparently – you also get a steel scroll wheel on the side too. Then on top of the usual left and right buttons, they are also three more on the side, all of which can be configured via Logitech's software to work with specific actions and shortcuts inside your programs.

Add in a 4,000 dots-per-inch sensor and it's hard to think of ways this mouse could be much more premium. We were certainly reluctant to go back to using our standard office mouse after getting a hold of the Logitech MX Master 3, and we can imagine serious power users getting even more out of the various button and scroll wheel options.

Logitech MX Keys and MX Master 3 review: price and verdict

The Logitech MX Keys keyboard and Logitech MX Master 3 mouse hit that sweet spot for users who want a powerful, superior set of input devices but don't want to have to go for gaming peripherals – with all those gaudy flashing lights and custom keyboard shortcuts you've never going to use.

Instead, Logitech wants these devices to appeal to the creatives, the coders, the office workers who want to step up their game by working on Macs and PCs at the same desk. If you fit into those categories and you don't might parting with some serious cash for a keyboard and a mouse, the Master series could be for you.

Both the keyboard and mouse work with the free Logitech Options software, which lets you set up shortcuts, check battery levels, and so on. It really is a professional package that's definitely going to appeal if you want to step up to the next level with your input devices – we certainly couldn't fault the keyboard or mouse when using them.

Check the widgets on this page for the latest prices, but expense is one factor that might put you off: you can get a good Chromebook for around the same price as the Logitech MX Keys keyboard and Logitech MX Master 3 mouse put together. If you do have the money to spend though, these peripherals won't disappoint.