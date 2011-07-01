Inwin Android deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The LG Optimus 3D release date is today and the HTC Evo 3D was announced on Monday. But which one is the best 3D phone?

The LG Optimus 3D and the HTC Evo 3D are the first two 3D phones in the UK. With 2011 looking set to be the year of the third dimension, there's likely to be more 3D phones coming soon. But, with the LG Optimus release date today and the HTC Evo 3D release date pencilled-in for July, these two are going head-to-head for the best 3D phone crown.

As we've managed to get our hands on both, we thought we'd pit them against each other to see who we reckon comes out top in the 3D contest. Watch our LG Optimus 3D VS HTC Evo 3D video

HTC Evo 3D VS LG Optimus 3D video





Source: T3 Tech Videos