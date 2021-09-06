Emma Premium mattress review: an impressive hybrid option with great support

When it comes to writing an Emma Premium mattress review, we’ve made sure to sleep on the job.

The Emma Premium is Emma’s luxury offering, with a significant jump in price from T3 favourite the Emma Original . The Emma Premium mattress was initially called the Emma Original Hybrid on release but given that the Emma Hybrid was the name of the first of the company’s products, Emma has clearly decided to make things significantly simpler and renamed accordingly.

The big difference between the Emma Original (which tops our best memory foam mattress guide and sits highly on our general best UK mattress guide too) and the Emma Premium is the addition of a layer of 12.5cm pocket springs. These add significant extra support – an issue we found in our review of the Emma Hybrid (now discontinued). This means the Emma Premium is what’s called a hybrid mattress and can compete with the likes of the latest Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress .

The Emma Premium comes in single, double, king size, and super king and only comes in one firmness. Emma states that this is a medium to firm mattress for a comfortable slumber for all types of sleepers, and we’d agree with this. Helpfully, they also promise a nice bonus of a free comfort layer of either firm or soft if you’re finding your mattress isn’t quite hitting that Goldilocks sweet spot.

Price wise, the Emma Premium isn’t quite as expensive as something like the luxury hybrid Brooke + Wilde Elite mattress but is around the middle of the market. Importantly, Emma runs exceptionally competitive pricing – head to our Emma mattress deals page for the best current pricing, so check our best cheap mattress deals roundup to see how it compares to competitors' pricing.

For now though, let’s find out if this is the right mattress for you in our Emma Premium mattress review.

Emma Premium mattress review: design and comfort

Where the Emma Original has three layers of different types of memory foam, stepping up to the Emma Premium means four layers of memory foam and that all-important layer of 12.5cm pocket springs. Breaking it down, the top layer of the Emma Premium is a layer of Airgocell memory foam to absorb moisture, the next one down is pressure relieving viscoelastic foam, then there’s more Airgocell apparently for additional support for shoulders and hips, then the layer of extra-tall 12.5cm springs, and finally, a layer of High Resiliency Extra foam or ‘HRX’ that’s also the bottom layer of the Emma Original.

But how does it all feel? In short: exceptionally comfortable. That layer of pocket springs feels like a real game changer, especially for those who sleep on their back. Lie on this and you’ll immediately feel your spine realigning in the best possible way. But that doesn’t rule out side sleeping. Whether it’s that extra layer of Airgocell or not, you’ll truly feel equally supported on your side. Initially the mattress takes about a week to settle in – at least for this side sleeping reviewer who found it exceptionally firm at first before becoming both comfortable and supportive.

Memory foam's detractors often cite that sinking feeling but the support here is exceptional, whether you’re lying in the middle of the bed or much closer to the edge. There’s a firm bounce here that feels like you are sleeping on something solid but supportive to your body, regardless of your positioning on the bed. Whether you’re starfishing or sleeping next to someone, the Emma Premium constantly made our reviewer get actively excited about going to bed.

While the top cover is cited as temperature regulating and that top layer of memory foam is meant to draw away heat, we did find that the Emma Premium sleeps a little warm on hot nights. It was only noticeable on exceptionally warm nights but those who regularly sleep hot might want to err on the side of the slightly cooler Simba Hybrid.

Handily, where other mattresses often require an additional protector, the Emma Premium has a removable cover that can be easily unzipped from the mattress itself for popping into the washing machine. It’s a nice bonus as some covers can become an uncomfortable extra layer to deal with. There are also handles on the side but you won’t really need to use them as this is a no flip mattress.

Emma Premium mattress review: delivery and small print

Like the Emma Original and Simba and co, the Emma Premium is a bed-in-a-box mattress delivered by Emma’s courier. This means if you’re going for a king size at 33kg or a super king at 40kg, you might need some help getting it to your room of choice. Unboxing is remarkably easy though: slice open the surrounding plastic and the Emma Premium instantly starts expanding.

While others recommend hours of expansion, the guide here says the Premium will be ready in under an hour but will continue to expand. The handles on the side of the mattress make it easy to pull into place but we recommend unfurling directly onto your bed base so you don’t have too many problems.

The only slight issue initially is that new mattress smell. It’s entirely dependent on the mattress but the king size for this review did have a slightly chemically scent for almost four days. It evaporated after that time though and wasn’t particularly unpleasant even on the first day.

In terms of the small print, the Emma Premium has the same 10 year guarantee as the Emma Original and that all-important 200 night trial. This is a great time period for testing the mattress and double the previous 100 day period. Emma says it’s fully risk free and will give the mattress proper time to adjust to your body which can take up to six weeks. It’s a nice bonus when the Premium is also premium in price.

Emma Premium mattress review: price

The Emma Premium mattress sits in the middle of the hybrid mattress market. At full price the single costs £699, double £899, king size £1059, and the super king will set you back £1159. This is almost on par with the Eve Premium Hybrid and slightly more than Simba’s base Hybrid Mattress. Remember though that despite the RRP, all of the mattress companies are constantly competitive and reducing prices. Just check out our Emma mattress deals to make sure you’re getting the best price.

Emma Premium mattress review: what did other people think?

Given the subjectivity of mattresses, it's important to see the consensus across the board. We're all very different and have different needs for a mattress. So what is the general consensus on the Emma Premium Mattress?

It's also worth noting that if you are looking for reviews from launch, you'll want to look for the original name too, the Emma Original Hybrid, rather than the Emma Premium.

Emma Sleep's Trust Pilot rating is sitting at an impressive 4.6 stars with 22,048 reviews. While a lot of these reviews are for the Emma Original, a number of reviews cite the impressive support of the Emma Premium, and some customers have appreciated the addition of the bonus free topper if the mattress feels too firm or soft. Issues found tend to be related to delivery times and schedules and there are updated entries discussing Emma's customer support. Reassuringly, the brand is also active on Trust Pilot when it comes to responding to customers.

Should I buy the Emma Premium mattress?

This is an exceptionally comfortable mattress that makes sleep, quite literally, a dream. The medium to firm nature of the Emma Premium means it won't suit those looking for a softer sleep but for everyone else, there's a perfect balance of memory foam and springs here. It's a little warm on very hot nights but that shouldn't bother many UK sleepers. Competitively priced amidst a sea of hybrid mattresses, the Emma Premium can hold it's own and supports all sleep positions. Even at its regular retail price it's worth the investment but find a deal and this makes for an irresistible night's sleep.