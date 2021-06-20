Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? Best Buy has a ton of deals right now!

While we're less than 24 hours away from seeing this year's best Prime Day deals show up, Best Buy is already ahead of the game with a 24-Hour Flash Sale for Father's Day that you won't want to miss.

Aptly titled The Bigger Deal savings event, Best Buy alludes to going toe-to-toe with Prime Day buy offering comparable deals and offers you'll see over the next couple of days. Along with discounts on TVs, smartwatches and other popular tech of today, Best Buy's sale offers a head start for those looking to get in on the savings action early.

The 24 hour flash sale event is now live and will be running through the remainder of the day, offering shoppers some great last-minute Father's Day gift ideas as well as must-see deals on their favorite tech. Jump over to the sale right now to see everything that's currently on sale, or scroll on to see some of the best deals and offers available right now!

The Bigger Deal Sale

Dropping just ahead of Prime Day and just in time for Father's Day, Best Buy's The Bigger Deal savings event is a must-see for those looking to get in on the Prime Day savings early. Offering a ton of deals comparable to what we'll see tomorrow and Tuesday, Best Buy's sale is a must-see for anyone looking to save or for a last-minute Father's Day gift cheap.View Deal

While the 24 hour Father's Day flash sale is running for today only, Best Buy's The Bigger Deal event will be going against Prime Day through Tuesday, June 22. Guaranteed to be filled with alternative deals and offers that Prime Day may just not have, it's an excellent Prime Day alternative sale that just might get you the deal you've been after.

