Where to buy face shields and visors

Want to know where to buy a face shield? Read on. Increasingly, people are opting for face coverings when they have to leave the house. One option is a fabric mouth covering – for one of those, see our guide to where to buy face masks – but others might prefer a face shield or visor.

There are a few benefits a clear plastic face shield offers over a fabric mask. For a start, they're much easier to effectively clean and reuse – all you need is soap and water, or a household disinfectant. They form a barrier that stops the wearer from easily touching their own face – another important preventative measure during the current pandemic. A face shield is often more comfortable than a mouth mask, which can feel restrictive. Finally, speaking is less impaired, and your facial expressions remain visible, which means you might be less inclined to pull it down when speaking.

If you do decide to wear one, make sure you're still observing social distancing and hand washing rules (here's where to buy hand sanitizer). Read on for a guide to where to buy a face shield right now, in the US and UK.

Where to buy face shields in the US

Gearbest – Range of shields, with prices starting under $3 each

– Range of shields, with prices starting under $3 each Vistaprint – 10 for $40

– 10 for $40 Amazon.com – Plenty of options available to order

– Plenty of options available to order Walmart – Face shields available, in amongst the face creams

Sears – A few options to choose from via Sears Marketplace

Where to buy face shields in the UK

Vistaprint – Bulk buy 10 for £5.30 each

– Bulk buy 10 for £5.30 each Amazon.co.uk – Lots of options in stock

– Lots of options in stock Medisave – Two face shields in stock (a cheap, £1.29 option, and a £4.99 option)

– Two face shields in stock (a cheap, £1.29 option, and a £4.99 option) Blocblinds – 24 for £48, delivery in 5-7 working days

– 24 for £48, delivery in 5-7 working days Foldall – Dedicated face shield initiative, with three styles to choose from

There's no solid research right now on how effective different face covering methods are in preventing the spread of infection, although a study by physicians from the University of Iowa, reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association (April 29), states that "face shields may provide a better option" than cloth masks. "In a simulation study, face shields were shown to reduce immediate viral exposure by 96% when worn by a simulated health care worker within 18 inches of a cough."