Top 5 smartwatch deals in the Memorial Day sales 2021

Memorial Day smartwatch deals deliver some of the best discounts on our favorite smartwatches, including the ever popular Apple Watch. As this years first major sales event, Memorial Day starts summer off with a weekend of deals and savings comparable to Amazon Prime Day.

While the best Memorial Day smartwatch sales won't officially start until next month at the earliest, shoppers can already find early Memorial Day smartwatch deals and offers. Some of the best smartwatches from manufacturers including Garmin, Samsung, Apple, Fitbit and more regularly go on sale throughout the year, with some discounts matching and even beating expected Memorial Day smartwatch deals.

As we wait for the best Memorial Day sales to kick off next month, we've put together a list of the best early Memorial Day smartwatch deals available today. While these deals are not labeled with official Memorial Day deal verbage, the offers below provide comparable savings to Memorial Day deals ahead of schedule.

Top 5 best Memorial Day smartwatch deals today

1. Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm Now: $359.99 | Was: $429.99 | Savings; $70 (15%)

While Apple usually doesn't get discounts of this size during Memorial Day, Amazon is helping us out with a decent drop on the Series 6 for a limited time. For an extra $70 off, it's a great bargain on Apple's latest smartwatch.View Deal

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Now: $359.99 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $70 (16%)

Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatch is getting a killer discount ahead of Memorial Day, receiving a $70 price drop for a limited time. Available in multiple colors, this is one of the best smartwatches you can grab at the moment. For the price, this deal is hard to pass up.View Deal

3. Fossil Gen 5 Garrett HR Now: $179.99 | Was: $295.99 | Savings: $116 (39%)

Powered by WearOS, Fossil's Garret HR combines style, sophistication and modern amenities to deliver a top of the line smartwatch. Now almost 40% off, this is an excellent watch for those looking for something a bit more modern.View Deal

4. Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch Now: $269.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $80 (23%)

The Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch is the ultimate activity buddy, featuring a super crisp touchscreen display with access to animated workouts, sensors and more. A premium watch for the price, the Venu is getting a solid 20% price cut ahead of Memorial Day.View Deal

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Now: $199.99 | Was: $279.99 | Savings: $80 (28%)

Samsung's answer to the active watch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a complete fitness tracker/smartwatch in one. Complete with access to sensors, workouts, and more, the Active 2 is a solid choice for anyone in need of a good watch on sale.View Deal

Best Memorial Day smartwatch sales

Memorial Day smartwatch sales won't officially start until May, but there are already

a ton of deals and offers on smartwatches already happening. With savings and deals on smartwatches that go toe to toe with some of the best Memorial Day smartwatch deals, it's easier than ever to grab a cheap new smartwatch on sale.

Here are some of the best places to find early Memorial Day smartwatch deals and other comparable offers.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been revealed. Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.