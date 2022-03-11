Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix for March 2022

Three months into 2022 and Netflix is not slowing down anytime soon, as it continues to roll out numerous new pieces of content to keep subscribers happy for months to come. March is no expectation that rule with some big, big releases hitting the streaming platform.

Of course, this doesn't actually make the decision of choosing what to watch any easier. I know we're incredibly spoilt for choice but sometimes you just want to sit down and start watching something of quality without the need to scroll through the dozens of options for a good 20-minutes or so. That's where T3 comes in.

Every month, we round up the best TV series so you know exactly what to start watching right away. All of these picks are taken directly from Netflix in the UK so unless you opt for one of the best VPNs on the market, there's the chance some of these won't be available in your territory. That said, Netflix's offerings are reasonably similar around the world – especially, any Netflix Originals. Alrighty, less of the intro, more of the recommendations. Let's go.

Inventing Anna – Limited Series

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli / Netflix)

Based on the article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, Inventing Anna tells the story of Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey), a Russian-German con artist who tricked banks, hotels and the elites of New York out thousands of dollars, acting as a fake wealthy heiress.

Starring Julia Garner (Ozark, The Americans) as the titular character and Anna Chlumsky (Veep, In the Loop) as journalist Vivian Kent, who is pursuing the fraudster, Inventing Anna has become a huge talking point. While reviews have been mixed, the performances, subject matter and comparisons to The Tinder Swindler have resulted in the show topping Netflix for most viewing hours for an English-language series in its first week alone.

Rick and Morty – Season 5

(Image credit: AdultSwim)

Ricky and Morty is back! If you haven't had the pleasure of experiencing the mad thoughts of Justin Rolland, now is the perfect time with season five of the adult animated series now available to stream on Netflix in full (in the US you'll find this on Hulu or HBO Max). Honestly, it's completely bizarre but carries a decent throughline with some surprisingly heartfelt moments in what is basically a bonkers comedy.

The series as a whole follows the adventures and mishaps of Rick, a sociopathic, drunk scientist, and his 14-year-old grandson, Morty. It's a very easy watch that goes some lengths to continuously outdo itself with how mad the plot gets. Like its predecessors, season five consists of 10 episodes that last around 20-minutes. Besides this, lots of big Hollywood names are onboard this time around, such as Alison Brie, Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Coolidge, Christina Ricci and Timothy Olyphant.

Vikings: Valhalla

(Image credit: Bernard Walsh / Netflix)

Netflix has just launched its new historical drama in Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel to Vikings, which concluded its sixth and final season in December 2020. Set hundreds of years after the events of the latter, Valhalla picks up in the early 11th century as three lords lay claim to the English throne after the death of Kind Edward the Confessor.

The series features some of the most famous Vikings to have ever lived, including Leif Eriksson, Harald Hardrada Freydis Eriksdotter and William the Conqueror. While obviously none of the same characters from the original show will be appearing, a number of locations should be familiar to long-term fans. Valhalla has proven mighty popular too, as a second and third season has already been renewed, a rare occurrence from Netflix.