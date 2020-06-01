These 3 workout and diet weight loss tips for men are so easy but they actually WORK

With the T-shirt weather already present in May, many people are very keen to lose belly fat fast after putting on some extra weight during the first couple of months of lockdown. It is not difficult to lose weight fast at home, some easy tweaks in your lifestyle and boom! The barrel has disappeared from around your waist. Who knows, you may even reveal that six pack abs you have been hiding under that flab for a while...

Doing 3-move abs workouts are optional but other types of exercising might come handy in your journey to lose belly fat. Most dietary and fitness experts agree that the best way to lose weight is to keep a calorie deficit, meaning you take in less calories than what you expend throughout the day. Going on a special diet like the ketogenic diet or following a structured eating pattern (e.g. intermittent fasting) can help keeping the calories at bay, although it is not essential to adhere to a strict diet.

Below are three top tips that can help you shed belly fat faster.

Do resistance training

Although strength training has long been associated with muscle building, recent studies show that it's almost as effective in burning fat as doing cardio exercises. Muscle building requires a lot of work from your muscles – no surprises there – and a more muscular body burns more calories even in its resting state than a non-muscular variety.

Resistance training come in many shapes and sizes, and despite what you might think, even heavy lifting can be easily performed in your home gym, should you have the right type of equipment. You don't need barbells, kettlebells or even dumbbells to have a fat burning home workout session.

You can use your own body as weight and do beginner calisthenics workouts or get a couple of resistance bands and add even more – err – resistance to your workouts. Suspension training sets, like the excellent TRX HOME2, can provide a full body workout and it can also provide one of the best core workouts too.

Eat more protein and fibre

Protein is the magic ingredient in your diet. Being one of the three macronutrients your body needs to function well, protein can aid muscle repair and recovery as well as help weight loss too. It also takes longer to digest protein than most carbs and therefore it will make you feel fuller for longer. Adding some fibre to your meals can also slow down digestion and make you feel more sated too.

You should supply your body with protein from a variety of sources: lean meat, nuts/nut butter, fish, dairy products, tofu and green vegetables are all excellent sources of protein.

If you down feel like chowing down on a piece of salmon on the street just to get your protein fix, you can drink protein shakes which are made by mixing protein powder and water (or milk/milk substitute). You can use a protein shake blender if you want those flavours to mixed properly.

Even more convenient way to consume protein is to have a protein bar or jerky as a snack: these are pre-packaged, flavoursome and most usually low in fat and carbs (sugar) as well.

Drink more mindfully

No, you shouldn't drink more alcohol, if anything, you should rid alcohol from your diet for quick weight loss results. However, drinking the right type of drinks can help boost metabolism and improve overall health too.

Drinking coffee, especially black coffee, has a range of health benefits and the caffeine in coffee can help speed up metabolism too. Nutritionists also recommend drinking green tea for the same reasons as coffee. Both should be drank in moderation, however, and not all the time, if you would like to avoid negative side effects.

Another type of drink you would like to drink more is water. Water is essential for our bodies to function well and most people drink way less than needed. It is recommended to drink at least two litres of water a day for optimum bodily performance.

Drinks to avoid include sugary fizzy drinks, fruit juices and alcohol.