This Cyber Monday deal on Samsung's Ultrawide QHD monitor is incredible!

With Cyber Monday deals kicking off after a weekend of some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen, now's your last chance to score some great savings on your favorite products. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has some impressive new deals to check out, including this excellent offer on Samsung's S65UA Ultrawide QHD 4K monitor.

On sale for $499.99, Amazon is taking a solid $200 off one of Samsung's best 4K monitors to date. Featuring ultrawide QHD resolution support and up to 100Hz refresh rates, this thing works great as a monitor for gaming, editing and much more. At 34 inches, it's the perfect size for the home office and offers plenty of screen real estate.

Samsung S65UZ Series 35" Ultrawide QHD 4K Monitor: was $699.99, now $499.99 at Amazon Samsung S65UZ Series 35" Ultrawide QHD 4K Monitor: was $699.99, now $499.99 at Amazon

An excellent choice for gaming, editing and more, Samsung's S65UZ goes great with standard Windows machines as well as MacBooks thanks to USB-C support and up to 100Hz refresh rates. A solid 29% discount makes this a must-buy.

Easily competing with some of the best gaming monitors as well as some of the best MacBook Pro monitors available, Samsung's S65UA Ultrawide features top of the line tech needed to make the most of your machine. Whether it's a powerful gaming rig you'll be running or a workstation, this thing includes HDR10 support alongside a 100Hz refresh rate.

For gaming, these are a must-have and while it doesn't push to 144Hz for those who need the fastest it does offer ultra-smooth response and gameplay. The HDR10 support ensures you're getting crystal clear images as well as a near-perfect color range for some seriously impressive graphics.

The inclusion of USB-C ports makes this thing an even better value at this price, too. Great for running as an external monitor for MacBooks, it offers great picture quality and response times for the setup. The only downside (if you even want to call it that) is that the monitor does not have built-in speakers. For most, this won't be an issue as almost everyone uses some form of wireless headset or earbuds nowadays.

