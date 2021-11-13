This Black Friday I'm buying a Samsung 8K TV and here's why

Black Friday sales are a great time to buy those big-ticket electronics and this year I'm putting my own money into a Samsung 8K TV. While 8K screens are still far from cheap, the savings right now are huge and there seems little point in buying 4K at this point.

When I moved to the US, I had to ditch my old TV as it wouldn't have worked here. All down to voltage, PAL and regions (I believe). So I picked up a relatively cheap 4K screen on arrival. It's served me well over the last three years but I'm itching for something bigger and better, so looking through the best Black Friday deals has me convinced.

Upgrading from a 49-inch model, there are plenty of affordable solutions. I could just go bigger with one of the Amazon Fire TVs, like the Toshiba 65-in model, and only spend just over $500 but this doesn't feel like enough of step up. Another option is to look at some of the OLED and Mini-LED models, such as the exceptionally well-priced TCL Series-6, which also has a 120Hz refresh rate for just a touch over $1,000.

But if I'm going to invest in a new TV, I want it to last a few years. So for that reason, I want something with the very latest technology. Firstly, 120Hz is a must as I want it to be ready for next-gen consoles (once I finally track down a PS5). It needs to have a competent OS built-in, so I can watch streaming channels with ease, and it should have excellent HDR performance.

8K images are so good, it's like looking through a window. (Image credit: Samsung)

While all of this is possible in a 4K screen, the lure of 8K has me hooked. Yes, I know there's next to no 8K content available right now, but it's coming. And do I want to be upgrading in a year or so's time when everyone else is watching 8K content? An 8K screen is the most future-proof you can get right now and while still considerably more expensive, there are some great deals.

The Samsung QN900A was our T3 Awards Best TV winner for good reason. Featuring Mini-LED technology, this 8K beast offers stunning backlight control and impressive HDR. Of course, it offers full HDMI 2.1 support with 120Hz, so its ready for next-gen gaming and there's the Tizen-based Eden OS to access all of those streaming options.

The regular list price for the 75-inch version (that's about as big as I can get away with) is a whopping $6,999.99 but right now you can get $2,500 (36%) off, taking it down to $4,499.99. Still a significant investment but quite a saving. The biggest savings actually come on the 85-inch model, but that's just too much for me to contemplate.

If you want to budget a little more, the Samsung QN800A is just a small step down from the QN900A. It still offers a stunning 8K picture with QLED technology and HDR support. It's just not quite as bright and the speakers aren't quite as powerful – which won't matter once you add a soundbar. You can actually pick up the QN800A in the 65-inch size for $2,499.99, which is still $1,000 (29%) off the list price and pretty close to high-end 4K money.

If you really don't want to stretch to 8K prices, the 4K version of this TV, the Samsung QN90A starts from just $1,199.99, with most of the same great features. For me though, I'm going all-in on 8K. Wish me luck.

