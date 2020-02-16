This amazing mattress deal won’t be around long – $150 off from sports specialist Zoma

Sports mattress specialist Zoma has launched an irresistible deal this side of Presidents’ Day. It’s offering $150 off all mattresses. But beware...this deal is going to end before Presidents’ Day even begins, so you'll need to make the most of the promotion by the end of today.

If you are a sportsperson or someone who likes to keep active, this could be a really good deal for you. Zoma mattresses have been approved by athletes and backed by years of testing and research. And the deal applies to all mattress sizes, so whether you are after a smaller width or somewhere you can really stretch out after a day of exertion – there should be something for you.

Sound like your kind of mattress deal? If so, be sure to make your purchase by Sunday, February 16 at 11pm PT, using the code PRES150 when you checkout.

Zoma mattresses: from $400 ( $550 ) with code PRES150

Zoma says that its mattresses are designed for a winning night’s sleep. They promise undisturbed rest and rejuvenation for those with even the most demanding of lifestyles. Wrapped in a breathable fabric that wicks away moisture, this mattress will also keep your temperature under control throughout the night. The discount is applicable across all mattress sizes in the Zoma range – from twin to split king.View Deal

Is this Zoma mattress deal right for you?

With Zoma, not only can you enjoy free delivery and returns, but also a 100 night trial and a generous 10-year guarantee - just like all the best mattress providers should. So if you are uncertain about whether it’s the right purchase for you, there is ample opportunity to do a test run and make yourself a fully informed decision.

Zoma mattresses have a range of unique inbuilt support systems. Including Triangulex™ which comprises hundreds of triangular segments within the mattress, designed to provide targeted relief for painful pressure points. Support+ is the high density base that provides consistent pressure relief for hips and shoulders, all the while supporting the natural alignment of the spine. Last but not least, Reactiv™ responds to the body’s movement, contouring around it without causing any motion transfer. Particularly good news if you are sharing the bed!