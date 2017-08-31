This all-electric Mini is one step closer to reality

The Mini, a British icon, is about to receive its biggest update since BMW relaunched the brand in 2001, there have been rumours about a pure electric model for years, and now Mini is officially unveiling the concept car.

The Mini Electric Concept will make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show and be on public display from Saturday 16th September.

The zero-emissions car will combine a drive system that is always quick off the mark with a precision-tuned suspension, hoping to offer enthralling drive on both city streets and country roads.

Mini claims the the streamlined design will provide an optimal balance between agility and weight, enabling the concept to offer a maximised range in combination with the brand’s unique driving dynamics.

“With its characteristic go-kart feel and powerful electric motor, the MINI ELECTRIC CONCEPT is great fun to drive while also being completely suitable for everyday use – and producing zero emissions to boot. That’s how we atMINI envisage electric mobility in tomorrow’s world,” said Peter Schwarzenbauer, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG.

We think it looks great, and can't wait to get more details about its performance (as well as range).

A production version of the Mini Electric Concept will be unveiled in 2019, and will go into production in Oxford in the same year.

