Third Android Auto update rolls out this month as Google accelerates its release schedule

Google has been very busy with Android Auto recently, moving from the previous one update per month cycle to a much more intense update cycle. Exactly how intense? The recent Android Auto 6.8 build is the third update this month!

This clearly shows Google is focusing much more on its automotive operating system recently, which is great news for users, as it means you'll be getting improvements and new features more regularly.

This is the third stable update of Android Auto released this month, after version 6.6 was published in the first days of August and 6.7 released around 10 days ago.

The most recent Android Auto update, 6.8, is more of a 'subtle improvement' update rather than an 'amazing new feature' update. It refines the overall experience within the app, which is understandable, considering it has arrived so soon after the previous update.

This update has arrived a week after it was tested in the beta programme, and is now being rolled out to Android Auto users all over the world. It's worth noting that Google pushes new builds to devices in stages, so if you haven't received the update yet then it should be in the Google Play Store for you soon.

If you can't wait then you can download the APK installer and deploy Android Auto 6.8 manually on your device.



If you've even more impatient than that, then Google has also recently announced the Android Auto beta programme, which allows anyone willing to run unstable builds of the app to test out the latest features before anyone else. Of course, we don't recommend this for everyone, but if you like to tinker and aren't worried about the occasional bug or crash, then the beta programme could be for you.

Liked this?