Android Auto could soon be getting a much-requested Tesla feature

Without a doubt, one of the best things about Tesla is the car's infotainment system and, specifically, the ability to play games on the large central screen while you're charging the car's batteries. Now, Google has added a similar feature to the Android Auto Beta, and we can't wait to try it out.

Google has just released a new stable version of Android Auto, 6.7, although no changelog was included and we were left to figure out what’s been added on our own – as usual.

The new Android Auto 6.7 build was made available just a month after it was made available to beta testers. It was first released in mid-July as part of Google’s beta program, so we're assuming Google didn't find any major bugs or issues.



The beta build did come with one important announcement – the ability to play games while the car is parked – similar to Tesla.

Google has been planning to bring games to Android Auto for while now, so it's great to see it finally come to fruition.

The 6.7 Beta build added a new icon on the home screen called GameSnacks, which is essentially a folder that collects games from the developer Area 120 in one place.

Alongside GameSnacks Google added a collection of touch-based games, allowing beta users to play said games on their car's infotainment system.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The games included 2048 Giant, Pin the UFO, Zoo Boom, Find 500 Differences, and Cannonballs 3D, though we could see others being added in the future with a simple OTA update.

Unfortunately for those who were hoping for a full-on gaming experience, all of these are simple, touch-based games. That's a little disappointing in comparison to Tesla's Beach Buggy Racing 2, Fallout Shelter and Cuphead, which are console-style games that require you to play with a USB controller.

Similar to a Tesla, however, Android Auto does require you to be parked in order to play. That certainly makes sense from a safety point of view.

We're waiting to see if these games are being added to the stable build of Android Auto 6.7 as well, but so far people haven't received the GameSnacks folder, despite running the latest software.

It's thought Google could be gradually rolling out these features and will allow access by switching it on remotely, or that Google has decided to delay the rollout and wait for a future update. Only time will tell…

In the meantime, there is a way to play voice-powered games on Android Auto. Simply say “Hey Google, play a game” and select one of the options your assistant has available.

Would you play these touch-based games? Or would you prefer console-style games similar to Tesla?

