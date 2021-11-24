These ultrawide curved monitors from Monoprice are ready for immersive gaming

Amid a sea of Black Friday deals, Monoprice has just dropped two brand new products that gamers will be more than thankful for. Bolstering its line of Dark Matter gaming models, the new 34-inch and 49-inch models are not only bigger but are also wider than previous models, giving gamers an ultrawide and super ultrawide option.

The Dark Matter 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor has a 21:9 screen ratio rather than the standard 16:9 format. This results in a 3440x1440p resolution (UWQHD), giving you lots of real estate for multiple windows you just one really wide view. The screen also has a 1500R curve to reduce eye strain and really immerse you in the image. There’s also a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time to keep up with even the fastest moving games.

Dark Matter 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (Image credit: Monoprice)

The 49-inch version takes things to even greater limits, competing with some of the biggest and best gaming monitors, like the Samsung G9. This giant display has a 32:9 screen ratio and a 1800R curvature. This sports a 5120x1440 (DQHD) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. This is the same size as two 27-inch 2560x1440 (QHD) monitors placed next to each other, so you can really multitask here.

Both monitors are available now to order, with free shipping. The Dark Matter 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor (42772) is currently $99 off until Nov 30, priced $400.99. The Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (43305) is priced $999.99 from the Monoprice website.