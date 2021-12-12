These four golf gift deals could be perfect for the club swinger in your life

A lot of people who like golf really like golf, almost to the exclusion of everything else in some cases. The good news is that makes them very easy to buy gifts for. The not-so-good news is that there are about a billion potential golf gifts to choose between, from obvious things such as clothing and clubs to technology – golf watches and rangefinders are just the tip of the iceberg – experience days, and miscellaneous gizmos used for everything from improving your swing to cleaning your balls.

We already have an extensive guide to the best golf gifts but if you don't have time wade through that, these four are guaranteed to put a smile on any golfer's face and they're all at great prices right now in the sales. Please note we've linked directly to the best deals in the USA on these products but the widgets beneath each entry will have the best prices near YOU. Isn't technology marvellous?

Garmin Approach S12 was $210, now $160 at Amazon Garmin Approach S12 was $210, now $160 at Amazon

This may be at the bottom of Garmin's fantastic golf watch range, but that's no reason to turn your nose up at it. Especially if you're buying it for someone else. What kind of ingrate would be unhappy about receiving a $210 watch as a present? Although of course you will know you got $50 off that price at Amazon. Anyway, this has all the key features of the more expensive Approach wearables, and the black and white screen means it is easier to read than some of the colour ones – and the battery lasts for 30 hours per charge in GPS mode, as it's got less to do.

$16 at Amazon HIFROM Groove Sharpener $16 at Amazon

Heading to the realm of the stocking filler, this handy groove sharpener comes with no fewer than six heads. Suitable for both V and U-shaped grooves, this tool will return your club faces to their box-fresh state, back when you were able to backspin the ball like a wizard. The manufacturer claims 'fantastic results' and reader reviews actually appear to bear this bullish claim out. Certainly for $16 nobody is complaining.

Nobody in the UK appears to retail this, so we are recommending the very similar TikTok Groove Sharpener for £10. What can you get for a tenner these days? Nothing! For pricing elsewhere in the universe, please inspect this widget.

Shot Scope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder was $200, now $170 at Amazon Shot Scope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder was $200, now $170 at Amazon

A handy $30 off this rangefinder, which is already great value at full price. Adaptive Slope Technology not only gives you the distance to the pin, it cunningly calculates the 'real' distance, based on elevation. It's accurate to 0.1 yards and has a range of 875 yards, which must be one hell of a long hole. If you ever find yourself teeing off on a par 6 or 7 hole, this Rangefinder will earn its stripes that day, let me tell ya.