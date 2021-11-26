The top 10 shoe deals in the Nike Black Friday sale

This year's Nike Black Friday sale is a big one and you can follow the very latest deals in our Nike & Adidas Black Friday live blog. But scanning through the pages and pages of deals there's enough sneakers and shoes in the US sale to warrant its very own post.

There are hundreds of pairs of snazzy-looking sneakers all with discounts right now at Nike US. So, to really focus the mind, we've concentrated on the biggest sales – we're talking 30% discount or more, so you can pick out the real bargains.

If there's a particular type of shoe you're looking for, you're best diving into the Nike Black Friday sale yourself, as you can use the filters to find exactly the right type for you – and there's bound to be options. Equally, if you are looking for apparel or accessories, follow the links below to get you right where you need to be.

However, if like us, you're just looking for a bargain pair of kicks, then take a look at the deals below for the best options.

Top 10 Nike Black Friday deals

Top 10 Nike Black shoe deals for men

Nike Air Zoom-Type Crater: was $150, now $84.97 at Nike US Nike Air Zoom-Type Crater: was $150, now $84.97 at Nike US

Save 43% on these men's shoes. Available in cream/orange or navy/lime, these Air-Zoom Type Crate shoes are a deconstructed version of the N354 and contain 20% recycled materials.

Nike Metcon 6 FlyEase: was $130, now $79.97 at Nine US Nike Metcon 6 FlyEase: was $130, now $79.97 at Nine US

Save 38% on these men's training shoes. These highly breathable shoes are designed for the push and pull of high-intensity workouts.

Nike Rhyodomo Gore-Tex: was $170, now $104.97 at Nike US Nike Rhyodomo Gore-Tex: was $170, now $104.97 at Nike US

Save 38% on these men's shoes. The heavy-duty leather boots are coated in water-repellent Gore-Tex to provide all-weather protection.

Nike Metcon 6 Premium: was $140, now $90.97 at Nike US Nike Metcon 6 Premium: was $140, now $90.97 at Nike US

Save 35% on these unisex training shoes. Finished in metallic silver, the Metcon 6 premium are designed for high-intensity workouts.

Nike React Phantom Run Fkyknit 2: was $145, now $96.97 at Nike US Nike React Phantom Run Fkyknit 2: was $145, now $96.97 at Nike US

Save 33% on these men's road running shoes. With a laceless design, these are designed around the vibrant energy of a color run.

Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SP: was $100, now $66.97 at Nike US Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SP: was $100, now $66.97 at Nike US

Save 33% on these men's Waffle Trainer 2 SP shoes. Available in three colors, they evoke the heritage Nike running look, with some modern-looking tones.

Nike Air Max 720: was $180, now $120.97 at Nike US Nike Air Max 720: was $180, now $120.97 at Nike US

Save 32% on these men's Air Max 720 shoes. These feature the tallest Air units on an Air Max to date and look amazing in gray and green.

Nike Air Raid: was $140, now $94.97 at Nike US Nike Air Raid: was $140, now $94.97 at Nike US

Save 32% on these unisex Nike Air Raid shoes. Sticking with that 1992 style, these sleek white boots feature the classic criss-cross straps and high ankle build.

Nike Blazer Low 77 Vintage: was $95, now $64.97 at Nike US Nike Blazer Low 77 Vintage: was $95, now $64.97 at Nike US

Save 31% on these men's Blazer Low '77 Vintage shoes. These are low-profile retro shoes with a soccer-inspired design.

LeBron 18 "White/Black/Gold": was $200, now $142.97 at Nike US LeBron 18 "White/Black/Gold": was $200, now $142.97 at Nike US

Save 28% on these unisex basketball shoes. Celebrating the greatness of LeBron James, these feature a full-length zoom air unit and a sleek design. Available in seven colors.

Top 10 Nike Black shoe deals for women

Nike React Miler: was $130, now $67.97 at Nike US Nike React Miler: was $130, now $67.97 at Nike US

Save 47% on these women's road running shoes. Featuring reflective details and reinforced stitching they are designed to be durable for long runs.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37: was $120, now $62.97 at Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37: was $120, now $62.97 at Nike

Save 47% on these women's road running shoes. Finished in a sweet pink, these are designed to be durable and lightweight for everyday training.

Nike Air Max 2090: was $150, now $88.97 at Nike US Nike Air Max 2090: was $150, now $88.97 at Nike US

Save 40% on these women's shoes. These Air Max come in five colors and are inspired by the iconic Air Max 90, with a futuristic edge.

Nike Quest 3: was $75, now $48.97 at Nike US Nike Quest 3: was $75, now $48.97 at Nike US

Save 34% on these women's road running shoes. Available in white/green or black/gray, the Quest 3 are designed for the committed runner and feature increased foam height for comfort and responsiveness.

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2: was $120, now $78.97 at Nike US Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2: was $120, now $78.97 at Nike US

Save 34% on these women's HIIT class shoes. Designed for fast-paced exercise, the SuperRep 2 are roomier around the toes for comfort and have a great-looking design.

Nike Air Max 97: was $170, now $114.97 at Nike US Nike Air Max 97: was $170, now $114.97 at Nike US

Save 32% on these women's Air Max 97. Keeping the legacy going with the full-length Air Max cushioning and stylish water ripple lines.

Nike Blazer Low SE: was $85, now $56.97 at Nike US Nike Blazer Low SE: was $85, now $56.97 at Nike US

Save 32% on these women's Blazer Low SE shoes. Available in two colors, these retro street shoes contain at least 20% recycled materials.

Nike React Infinity Run FlyKnit 2: was $165, now $111.97 at Nike US Nike React Infinity Run FlyKnit 2: was $165, now $111.97 at Nike US

SAve 32% on these women's road running shoes. Finished in a chile red and white, these are designed for support and breathability on the road.

Nike Zoom Air Fire: was $110, now $76.97 at Nike US Nike Zoom Air Fire: was $110, now $76.97 at Nike US

Save 30% on these women's Zoom Air Fire shoes. Designed to give a wild and techy look, the Zoom Air are about comfort and style.